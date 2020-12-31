Thursday Injury Report: A Rare A.J. Brown Appearance

Wide receiver had sat out the Thursday workout prior to each of the last six contests.

NASHVILLE – It is not business as usual for the Tennessee Titans as they prepare for the regular-season finale against the Houston Texans.

Thursday’s workout included wide receiver A.J. Brown from start to finish, which has been anything but the norm of late.

Ever since Week 10, when the Titans faced the Indianapolis Colts on a Thursday night, Brown has sat out Thursday workouts. Sometimes it was one of multiple practice sessions he skipped. Sometimes it was the only one. But for each of the past six weeks, he rested during the second of the week’s three full practices.

Brown is on the injury report with an ankle issue but was one of four players listed this week who was a full participant. All four – the other three are wide receiver Corey Davis, cornerback Adoreé Jackson and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons – did not practice on Wednesday.

“There's a lot of moving parts each and every day with who's going to be available,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “It gets other guys opportunities to go in there and get noticed. … But there's obviously times where we have to get that stuff in. There's just a fine line of doing that as a coach.”

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Khari Blasingame (ankle), T Dennis Kelly (knee), OLB Derick Roberson (hamstring) and CB Tye Smith (not injury related). Limited participation: LB Daren Bates (hip), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), C Ben Jones (ankle) and G Rodger Saffold (toe). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Corey Davis (not injury related), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee) and DT Jeffery Simmons (knee).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: G/T Brent Qvale (concussion) and T Laremy Tunsil (ankle). Limited participation: WR Keke Coutee (foot), CB Phillip Gaines (knee) and RB Duke Johnson (neck).