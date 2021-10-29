Friday Injury Report: Julio Jones Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans won’t have Julio Jones for this season’s second meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.

The veteran wide receiver was one of three players the Titans ruled for Sunday’s contest at Lucas Oil Stadium. Also out are fullback Khari Blasingame and backup running back Darrynton Evans.

Additionally, inside linebacker Rashaan Evans was added to the injury report with an ankle injury that kept him out of the day’s practice. Evans is one of four players listed as questionable.

And there was more bad news. Wide receiver A.J. Brown did not practice Friday because of a knee issue. He rested Wednesday with a “non-injury related” distinction and was a full participant in Thursday’s workout. Tennessee’s leading receiver is still expected to play.

Conversely, this will be the third time in five games that Jones has been unable to go due to a hamstring injury. Tennessee went 1-1 without him in Weeks 4 and 5, a loss to the New York Jets and a victory over Jacksonville, respectively.

When he has been available, he has been a factor for the offense. Jones is fourth on the team with 17 receptions but is second with 301 receiving yards. His average of 17.7 yards per reception leads the team.

Among all NFL players with at least 15 receptions through the first seven weeks, Jones is fifth in yards per reception and 10th in yards per target (11.15). Eleven of his 17 catches have gone for first downs, and 10 have produced gains of 15 yards or more. His 51-yard reception in Week 2 at Seattle is the Titans’ longest pass play of the season.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee), FB Khari Blasingame (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (knee), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Kendall Lamm (ankle). Limited participation: DL Denico Autry (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), WR Chester Rogers (groin) and DL Teair Tart (groin). Full participation: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), T Bobby Hart (chest), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest), CB Chris Jackson (foot), T Taylor Lewan (concussion), WR Josh Reynolds (illness), ILB Monty Rice (illness) and G Rodger Saffold (not injury related-rest)

Sunday status: Out – Blasingame, D. Evans and Jones; Questionable – R. Evans, Jackson, Lamm and Tart.

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring). Limited participation: none. Full participation: RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (illness) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle).

Sunday status: Out – Keyes; Questionable – Hilton, Rhodes and Smith.