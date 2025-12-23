Cam Ward Beginning to Look Like Titans Franchise QB

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is the reigning No. 1 overall pick. While the team hasn't performed as well as he would have liked, the Titans are beginning to make some progress.

Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy believes Ward is playing his best football of the season at the right time after the team beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

"He played well. We'll look at the film. You see some of the plays that he made, the one throw to Chim (Dike) when he was scrambling around there and threw it to the left side over on their sideline, wow, what a play. But he's getting better every week, and there's going to be some plays you miss," McCoy said.

"... Cam loves to play the game of football. He loves to be coached hard, and he understands he's going to make some mistakes, but it doesn't bother him. He just keeps going, and he's Cam. Very happy with the way he played."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward drops to throw during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Ward Making Steps in Right Direction

It's hard to see progress when the results aren't there, but now that the Titans have put together a couple of wins in December, Ward's hard work appears to be paying off. Now that he has 15 starts under his belt, Ward is beginning to get more comfortable with the NFL game and he's reading defenses at a high level.

Despite the tough task against the Chiefs, Ward passed the test with flying colors, completing 21 of 28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

"It gets better. I think he plays faster and faster. He's more comfortable each week. This was a tough challenge because Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) is a phenomenal defensive coordinator, and the pressures, he understands all the protection schemes and all those things, and he got us a couple times," McCoy said postgame.

"The good thing was Cam did the next best thing. He ate the ball, whether he threw the ball away, didn't turn the ball over, and that's critical against a team like this. But those are the things you see, the ball security in the pocket, things like that. You see the growth, and that's what it's all about, so you just continue to see him making the wow plays here and there and just the control and the command of the offense and the growth. Very pleased with where he's at these days.

Ward has two games left in the season to continue improving. Then, he'll take the progress in hopes of getting even better with a full offseason in the Titans organization.

