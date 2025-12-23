Cam Ward Explains Why Titans Have Improved

The Tennessee Titans are back in the win column after a 26-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans have now won twice in the last three weeks, so there is some consistency in the way habits have formed in recent games. Titans quarterback Cam Ward explained why the team has shown some improvement in the last few weeks.

"I think the biggest thing that we've improved, just as a whole, with just our mindset, attacking each and every day, whether it's a walk-through, a jog-through, or actually in practice or in a game," Ward said postgame.

"Each and every rep, we have to have the right mindset that it's going to be a touchdown rep offensively, defensively, having to be game-stopping rep. The more that we can emphasize the little things, the things that's going to win us games, we'll continue to go in the right direction."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Titans Getting Better With Cam Ward

Things are beginning to click for the Titans after weeks of futility. While the wins have come against a three-win Cleveland Browns squad and a Kansas City Chiefs team that was down several starters on both sides of the ball, these are still moments where the Titans should be proud.

It's not easy to win in the NFL against any team, so the Titans should be happy with the work they have put in, especially over the last couple of weeks. With the season coming to a close, they still have a pair of games against the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, both of which the Titans hope to win.

"To win games and continue to put up a lot of points on offense. We pride ourselves on scoring the football and we have to make an emphasis on that every drive. Every drive has to end with points, but then the more we can score the football, the defense continues to do what they're doing, the wins will stack on," Ward said about his goals for the end of the season.

The Titans are gaining some momentum towards the end of the season, so they are going to have to find ways to keep it going, especially with a winnable contest in Week 17 against the Saints. These wins may not mean much in the record, but they will do wonders for the team's development going into 2026.

