Skip to main content
Thursday Injury Report: O-Line Starter Added

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

Thursday Injury Report: O-Line Starter Added

Nate Davis, a consistent and productive blocker through the first three games, was unable to practice because of a knee injury.

NASHVILLE – Nate Davis has been a real bright spot for the Tennessee Titans through the first three weeks of the season.

Pro Football Focus has rated the fourth-year right guard fourth among all NFL guards with an overall grade of 78.2. He has not missed a snap and has been equally effective whether the play was a run (74.3) or a pass (75.1). He has allowed two quarterback pressures, one hit and no sacks.

None of the other Titans offensive linemen are ranked better than 12th at their respective positions, and three are currently outside of the top 25.

So, it was noteworthy Thursday when Davis was added to the official NFL injury report because he was unable to practice due to an issue with his knee, which called into question his status for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Players can be ruled out as early as Friday, and Davis was one of five Titans who sat out the day’s workout. Among the others were defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle), who was downgraded from a limited participant on Wednesday, and wide receiver Cody Hollister (back), the only other Tennessee player added.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Davis missed three games in 2021, and Tennessee lost two of them. He played every game in 2020 and started the final 12 of 2019, his rookie season.

When he was unavailable last season, Aaron Brewer was the first option to take his place, but Brewer is now the starter at left guard. Dillon Radunz or Corey Levin are the most likely options to step in – if needed this time.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (knee), WR Cody Hollister (back) and S Amani Hooker (concussion). Limited participation: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), TE Austin Hooper (neck) and WR Kyle Philips (shoulder). Full participation: WR Treylon Burks (illness) and CB Kristian Fulton (knee).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: S Julian Blackmon (ankle) and DT DeForest Buckner (elbow). Limited participation: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (neck) and T Bernhard Raimann (ankle). Full Participation: CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and RB Jonathan Taylor (toe). 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) in a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Farley Not Flustered at Being Passed Over

By John Glennon
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over Tennesse Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) running with the ball during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

McCreary Piles Up Takedowns

By David Boclair
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Hooker Dealing With Concussion

By David Boclair
Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark (62)before the start of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO., on Sunday, Oct., 5, 2019.
GM Report

Veteran Offensive Lineman Added

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind.
News

Titans Look to Stay a Step Ahead of Colts

By John Glennon
Chicago Bears defensive end Mario Edwards (97) runs onto the field Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Second-Round Pick from 2015 Added to Defense

By David Boclair
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch under pressure from Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium.
News

Search for Best Cornerback Combination Continues

By David Boclair
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) pushes off on a tackle attempt by Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Continue to Take it on the Chin in the Second Half

By John Glennon