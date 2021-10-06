Wednesday Injury Report: Fill-Ins Have Issues of Their Own

Twenty-one players are listed with health issues, including some who have stepped in for injured starters in recent weeks.

NASHVILLE – It is still early in the week, but it is possible that the Tennessee Titans will have to look even farther down their depth chart for help than they already have this season.

A whopping 21 Titans players were listed on the official NFL injury report Wednesday, when preparations for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville began in earnest.

Among the eight who did not practice were offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (knee) and wide receivers Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring) and Racey McMath (quad), players who had more opportunity to place in recent weeks because of injuries to others.

Brewer, for example, played center and left guard Sunday when Ben Jones and Rodger Saffold both dealt with injury issues. Jones and Saffold were limited participants in the day’s workout.

Westbrook-Ikhine played more than any of Tennessee’s wide receivers, a group that was without A.J. Brown and Julio Jones because of hamstring injuries. Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday’s workout. Jones sat out the session.

On the plus side, cornerback Caleb Farley, the first-round pick in this year’s draft, practiced for the first time in three weeks.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: G/C Aaron Brewer (knee), ILB Jayon Brown (knee), TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin), T Taylor Lewan (toe), WR Racey McMath (quad) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring). Limited participation: DL Denico Autry (hip), FB Khari Blasingame (ankle), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), ILB Rashaan Evans (quad), OLB Sharif Finch (concussion), CB Chris Jackson (shoulder), C Ben Jones (neck), RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), G Rodger Saffold (concussion) and DT Jeffery Simmons (back). Full participation: CB Caleb Farley (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (shoulder).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not practice: DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) and OLB Lerentee McCary (hamstring). Limited participation: CB Tyson Campbell (toe). Full participation: RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder).