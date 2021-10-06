    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Wednesday Injury Report: Fill-Ins Have Issues of Their Own
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Nick Westbrook, Racey McMath, Aaron Brewer, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Ben Jones, Rodger Saffold

    Wednesday Injury Report: Fill-Ins Have Issues of Their Own

    Twenty-one players are listed with health issues, including some who have stepped in for injured starters in recent weeks.
    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    Twenty-one players are listed with health issues, including some who have stepped in for injured starters in recent weeks.

    NASHVILLE – It is still early in the week, but it is possible that the Tennessee Titans will have to look even farther down their depth chart for help than they already have this season.

    A whopping 21 Titans players were listed on the official NFL injury report Wednesday, when preparations for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville began in earnest.

    Among the eight who did not practice were offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (knee) and wide receivers Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring) and Racey McMath (quad), players who had more opportunity to place in recent weeks because of injuries to others.

    Brewer, for example, played center and left guard Sunday when Ben Jones and Rodger Saffold both dealt with injury issues. Jones and Saffold were limited participants in the day’s workout.

    Westbrook-Ikhine played more than any of Tennessee’s wide receivers, a group that was without A.J. Brown and Julio Jones because of hamstring injuries. Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday’s workout. Jones sat out the session.

    On the plus side, cornerback Caleb Farley, the first-round pick in this year’s draft, practiced for the first time in three weeks.

    The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Wednesday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: G/C Aaron Brewer (knee), ILB Jayon Brown (knee), TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin), T Taylor Lewan (toe), WR Racey McMath (quad) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring). Limited participation: DL Denico Autry (hip), FB Khari Blasingame (ankle), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), ILB Rashaan Evans (quad), OLB Sharif Finch (concussion), CB Chris Jackson (shoulder), C Ben Jones (neck), RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), G Rodger Saffold (concussion) and DT Jeffery Simmons (back). Full participation: CB Caleb Farley (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (shoulder).

    JACKSONVILLE

    Did not practice: DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) and OLB Lerentee McCary (hamstring). Limited participation: CB Tyson Campbell (toe). Full participation: RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder). 

    Tennessee Titans tight end Tommy Hudson (89) is carted off the field after getting injured while playing the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.
    News

    Wednesday Injury Report: Fill-Ins Have Issues of Their Own

    42 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans (32) runs up the field during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    GM Report

    Have Injury Issues Cost Darrynton Evans His Role?

    1 hour ago
    The New York Jets take down Tennessee Titans quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.
    News

    Plenty of Blame to Go Around for Sack Issues

    20 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans outside linebacker John Simon (59) hydrates on a extremely hot day during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
    GM Report

    Search for Outside Linebacker Help Continues

    23 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) returns to play after being injured earlier in their game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.
    News

    Aging Linemen Face Mounting Aches, Pains

    Oct 4, 2021
    Tennessee Titans corner back Caleb Farley (3) before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    When Will the 2021 Draft Class Deliver?

    Oct 5, 2021
    Tennessee Titan quarterback had a hard time against Bryce Huff and the New York Jets defense.
    News

    Pro Football Focus Grades: Low Marks for Offensive Linemen

    Oct 4, 2021
    Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock (14) watches as he misses a field goal in overtime as the Titans lose to the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Game Day

    Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT): Moments That Mattered

    Oct 3, 2021
    New York Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson, won his first game, Sunday, October 3, 2021.
    Game Day

    Defense Misses Its Chance to Win the Day

    Oct 3, 2021