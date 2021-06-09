Comparing Brown-Jones to Other NFL Wide Receiver Duos

The Tennessee Titans are not the only team that has a potent 1-2 punch at the position.

The trade for Julio Jones means one thing. The Tennessee Titans are all in on this season.

The deal vaulted their offense – at least on paper – into the ranks of the NFL elite because it gave quarterback Ryan Tannehill a wide receiver duo on par with any other pair in the league.

In the wake of the blockbuster deal, which improved Tennessee’s odds to win the Super Bowl, it’s time to take a look at how Jones and A.J. Brown stack up to some of the other one-two wide receiver punches in the league.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The word for Thielen and Jefferson is efficiency. As a rookie last season, Jefferson caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns with a catch rate of 70.4 percent. Thielen, on the other hand, produced a bounce-back season after missing six games in 2019. In the 15 contests he played in 2020, Thielen totaled 74 catches for 925 yards. He also grabbed 14 touchdowns, good enough for third in the NFL.

They have the potential to each top 1,000 yards in a season. However, their performance is stringent upon what version of quarterback Kirk Cousins the Vikings get from week to week.

Compared to Brown and Jones: Similar to the Thielen and Jefferson pairing, Brown and Jones can equally be 1,000-yard receivers this season. Jones, like Thielen a year ago, is a veteran in need of a bounce-back season from injury (he missed seven games in 2020). Brown, like Jefferson, is a young receiver who has shown nothing but talent and potential in his first two seasons. The youngsters, Brown and Jefferson, each made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2020. Jones has been to the Pro Bowl seven times while Thielen has been selected just twice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Arguably the most dynamic duo anywhere, Evans and Godwin, provide two electric targets for quarterback Tom Brady. In 2020, Evans saw a slight dip receiving yards but still topped 1,000 (he had 1,006) for the seventh time in his seven tries. He did set a career-high with 13 touchdown receptions. Meanwhile, Godwin only played in 12 games, but he managed to produce 840 yards on 65 receptions and seven touchdowns. Both were better late in the season. Godwin, for example, had a season-best 133 yards in Week 17, and two 100-yard games in the playoffs.

Godwin (25) and Evans (27) are both in the prime of their careers with four Pro Bowls between them. The Buccaneers offense ranked sixth in pass attempts last season. It’s only reasonable to assume Tampa Bay will be in the top 10 in that category again.

Compared to Brown and Jones: Brown and Jones have eight Pro Bowls between them, seven of which come from Jones. Where Godwin and Evans differ is that both are still in their 20s and they look like they could be a formidable tandem for several years. Jones, at 32, likely is on the decline, but with the right system and quarterback, he should still be very productive. Brown is entering his third season, meaning he’s a long way from his career apex.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks’ passing offense got off to a quick start in 2020 but fizzled out as the season wore on. Yet somehow both Lockett and Metcalf topped 1,000 yards receiving and each had at least 10 touchdown catches.

Metcalf finished seventh in the league with 1,303 yards. He was a big-play threat on nearly every down, averaging 15.6 yards per reception. Lockett is a versatile receiver who has a knack for finding the end zone. He scored seven of his 10 touchdowns within six yards of the goal line. He became one of quarterback Russell Wilson’s favorite targets because of his sure hands and consistent output. In 2020, he finished with a catch rate of 75.8, his third straight season over 74 percent.

The steady hands of both Metcalf and Lockett, coupled with Wilson’s quarterback play, can instill fear in any defense.

Compared to Brown and Jones: Metcalf, a college teammate of Brown’s at Ole Miss, and Lockett benefit from excellent quarterback play, but the same can be said for Jones and Brown. Ryan Tannehill’s connection with Brown has been apparent from the time he became Tennessee’s starting quarterback. Forget the idea that opponents can double-team Brown on every snap, as was the case prior to the trade. As a result, both Jones and Brown’s receiving yards per catch and catch rate might improve to levels comparable to those of Metcalf and Lockett.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Cooper finished top 15 in catches (92) and receiving yards (1,114) last season and did so with a collection of Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, and Garret Gilbert under center for 11 games. The last full season with Dak Prescott, Cooper set career highs in yards and touchdowns. Lamb’s rookie season went well, considering the circumstances. He notched 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns and quickly established himself as one of the league’s top primary slot receivers.

With Prescott back in the fold, both Cooper and Lamb can reasonably expect a rise in production. It will also help that this will be the second year of coach Mike McCarthy’s offense in Dallas.

Compared to Brown and Jones: Cooper and Lamb have the benefit of a two-time rushing champion, Ezekiel Elliott, as a part of their offense. Brown and Jones, of course, have the same luxury with Derrick Henry. That means defenses can’t devote too many bodies to pass defense too often. That means there will be times for each team when both receivers will face single, and chances are that one of them will win.