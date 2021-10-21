    • October 21, 2021
    Randy Bullock, Sam Ficken, Michael Badgley

    Thursday Injury Report: Bullock Shrugs off Shoulder Issue

    The Tennessee Titans kicker practiced and served notice that he intends to play after he was hurt in Monday's victory over Buffalo.
    NASHVILLE – it looks as if the Tennessee Titans won’t have to look for another kicker this week.

    Randy Bullock, who has had the job since Week 2, was a full participant in Thursday’s practice despite a shoulder injury sustained during Monday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills. Bullock, who is 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, was hurt when a Buffalo player blocked him during Isaiah McKenzie’s 101-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter (the play was negated by a penalty).

    “Randy just gave me the thumbs-up and said, ‘I’m kicking’ [after that play],” special teams coach Craig Aukerman said prior to the practice. “When you get a guy like that who it doesn’t matter what happens to him, ‘I’m going to kick,’ it makes us feel good.

    “But it all affects [a kicker]. … It’s all hips, body, shoulder rotation, things like that. We’ll end up seeing what Randy can do. He feels well right now.”

    Bullock was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday, when the team conducted a walk-through instead of a standard practice.

    Bullock replaced Michael Badgley who missed two of three kicks in the opener. Badgley was signed when Sam Ficken was placed on injured reserve days before that contest.

    The complete Titans injury report for Thursday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (illness), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest), T Taylor Lewan (concussion), and WR Chester Rogers (groin). Limited participation: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Chris Jackson (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and LB Monty Rice (groin). Full participation: FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder), K Randy Bullock (shoulder) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder).

    Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock (14) kicks a field goal during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
