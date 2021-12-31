Friday Injury Report: Everybody Is Available

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans coaches will have some difficult roster decisions to make Sunday.

That is good news.

For the first time this season, no Titans players were ruled out of the upcoming game on Friday.

Two were listed as questionable on the day’s injury report. They are defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and outside linebacker Derick Roberson, and they were the only Titans who did not practice. Everyone else was a full participant. Roberson was added Friday because of an illness.

There are a handful of players currently on the Reserve—COVID-19 list, and their status remains up in the air.

“It’s better than rattling off seven names,” coach Mike Vrabel said of addressing the news.

This week’s opponent, the Miami Dolphins, also has its entire roster available. Every Dolphins player, in fact, has been a full participant in practice throughout the week, and none are listed as questionable.

The Titans had not been close to a fully available roster since the start of the season. Inside linebacker David Long (hamstring) and cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder) were the only players ruled out early in Weeks 1 and 2 respectively.

By Week 11, the matchup against the Houston Texans, a season-high seven players were ruled out on Friday. There were six other contests, including the recent loss to Pittsburgh, when six players were ruled out.

The complete Titans-Dolphins injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: DL Larrell Murchison (knee) and OLB Derick Roberson (illness). Limited participation: none. Full participation: OL Aaron Brewer (toe), WR A.J. Brown (calf), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), OL Corey Levin (illness), LT Taylor Lewan (back) and ILB David Long (hamstring).

Sunday Status: Out – none. Questionable – DL Larrell Murchison and OLB Derick Roberson.

MIAMI

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: none. Full participation: G/T Jesse Davis (knee), RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and TE Adam Shaheen (knee).

Sunday Status: Out – none. Questionable – none.