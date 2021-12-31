Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Friday Injury Report: Everybody Is Available
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    A.J. Brown, David Long Jr., Corey Levin, Janoris Jenkins, Aaron Brewer, Harold Landry III, Taylor Lewan, Larrell Murchison, Derick Roberson

    Friday Injury Report: Everybody Is Available

    For the first time this season, no one has been ruled out with the week's final update.
    Author:

    Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

    For the first time this season, no one has been ruled out with the week's final update.

    NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans coaches will have some difficult roster decisions to make Sunday.

    That is good news.

    For the first time this season, no Titans players were ruled out of the upcoming game on Friday.

    Two were listed as questionable on the day’s injury report. They are defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and outside linebacker Derick Roberson, and they were the only Titans who did not practice. Everyone else was a full participant. Roberson was added Friday because of an illness.

    There are a handful of players currently on the Reserve—COVID-19 list, and their status remains up in the air.

    “It’s better than rattling off seven names,” coach Mike Vrabel said of addressing the news.

    This week’s opponent, the Miami Dolphins, also has its entire roster available. Every Dolphins player, in fact, has been a full participant in practice throughout the week, and none are listed as questionable.

    Read More

    The Titans had not been close to a fully available roster since the start of the season. Inside linebacker David Long (hamstring) and cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder) were the only players ruled out early in Weeks 1 and 2 respectively.

    By Week 11, the matchup against the Houston Texans, a season-high seven players were ruled out on Friday. There were six other contests, including the recent loss to Pittsburgh, when six players were ruled out.

    The complete Titans-Dolphins injury report for Friday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: DL Larrell Murchison (knee) and OLB Derick Roberson (illness). Limited participation: none. Full participation: OL Aaron Brewer (toe), WR A.J. Brown (calf), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), OL Corey Levin (illness), LT Taylor Lewan (back) and ILB David Long (hamstring).

    Sunday Status: Out – none. Questionable – DL Larrell Murchison and OLB Derick Roberson.

    MIAMI

    Did not practice: none. Limited participation: none. Full participation: G/T Jesse Davis (knee), RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and TE Adam Shaheen (knee).

    Sunday Status: Out – none. Questionable – none.

    Tennessee Titans players take the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Everybody Is Available

    37 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) heads to the field to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
    GM Report

    COVID Update: Wide Receiver Back on Active Roster

    3 hours ago
    Quarterback Ryan Tannehill with the Tennessee Titans (left) and Miami Dolphins (right).
    News

    Tannehill Comes Face to Face With His Past

    19 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Cunningham A Big Hit With Titans Defense

    21 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    COVID Update: Offensive Line Back Intact

    22 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after a first down reception during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Thursday Injury Report: A New Issue for A.J. Brown

    23 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes out of his own end zone during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Downfield Passing Game Looking Up Again

    Dec 29, 2021
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) during player introductions before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Lewan Comes Back Quickly from COVID

    Dec 29, 2021