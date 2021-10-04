October 4, 2021
Pro Football Focus Grades: Low Marks for Offensive Linemen

Pressure on quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a significant factor in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the New York Jets.
Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA Today Network

The ugliness of the Tennessee Titans’ 27-24 overtime loss to the New York Jets on Sunday was evident in several of the Pro Football Focus grades for the team, especially on the offensive line and in the secondary.

Here’s a sampling of the PFF report on the contest:

• The Titans surrendered seven sacks and 14 quarterback hits, and the pass protection was especially shaky on the right side of the offensive line. Per PFF, right tackle David Quessenberry gave up three sacks, three quarterback hits and five hurries – for a total of 11 pressures. Right guard Nate Davis allowed one sack, two quarterback hits and six hurries for a total of nine pressures. PFF attributed the three other sacks as follows: one each for Taylor Lewan, Geoff Swaim and Derrick Henry.

Lewan otherwise acquitted himself well in pass protection, but the run game was a different story. He got a 48.8 run-block grade, the lowest on the team.

• Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was under pressure on 22-of-57 drop-backs. When he had a clean pocket, he connected on 26 of 34 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown, posting a 107.5 quarterback ranking. When Tannehill was under pressure, he completed 4 of 15 passes for 38 yards, a 39.6 quarterback ranking.

• Eighty of Derrick Henry’s 157 rushing yards came after contact, and he averaged 2.42 yards after contact per attempt.

• PFF had the Titans with two drops – one by Chester Rogers, one by Anthony Firkser.

• Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins allowed completions on 6-of-9 targets for 110 yards. Cornerback Kristian Fulton allowed completions on 4-of-6 targets for 73 yards. Cornerback Breon Borders allowed completions on 2-of-2 targets for 68 yards and one touchdown.

• Top five offensive grades (at least 20 snaps): Rodger Saffold (92.6), MyCole Pruitt (90.8), Tannehill (76.8), Aaron Brewer (75.3), Ben Jones (72.3). On the lower end of the scale, three Titans linemen – Davis (62.4), Quessenberry (59.2) and Lewan (58.3) – graded out below 65.0.

• Top five defensive grades (at least 15 snaps): Harold Landry (79.6), Kevin Byard (79.4), Jeffery Simmons (76.4), Ola Adeniyi (75.8), Jayon Brown (75.4).

Tennessee Titan quarterback had a hard time against Bryce Huff and the New York Jets defense.
