AFC South Watch: No. 1 WRs and Their Supporting Casts

A look at who the quarterbacks for the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have to throw to in 2021.

Great wide receivers can make an offense and quarterback’s life easier.

And in a division that has quarterbacks like Ryan Tannehill, Trevor Lawrence and Carson Wentz, the play of the pass catchers will be a topic of discussion week-in-and-week-out.

With that being said, let’s take a team-by-team look at the AFC South and its wide receivers, with an eye toward which quarterback might have it easiest.

Tennessee Titans

Premier receiver: A.J. Brown

Over the past two seasons, there haven’t been many in the league better than Brown. Over the last two seasons, his stat line read as such: 52 reception, 1,051 yards with eight touchdowns, and then 70 receptions for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his third season, Brown will be a bona fide No. 1 with ample opportunities to leave his mark and increase those numbers. Expect for him to be one of Tannehill’s favorite targets this season.

Here to help: Josh Reynolds, Dez Fitzpatrick, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Reynolds was a free agent acquisition for the Titans, as the organization hopes to replace Corey Davis as a receiver and a blocker. This is his best opportunity to play a sizable role after four seasons of spot duty with the Los Angeles Rams. As for Westbrook-Ikhine, an undrafted rookie in 2020, and Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick this year, both are relatively unproven but have the upside to provide some excitement at the wide receiver position backing Brown.

Keep an eye on veterans Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson, who have experience in the league. Both spent time with the Titans last season but did not get on the field.

Indianapolis Colts

Premier receiver: T.Y. Hilton

A free agent this offseason, Hilton chose to stay with the franchise that’s taken care of him for a decade. His presence in the meeting room will play an important factor in what the Colts expect will be Wentz’s resurgence. Last season, Hilton has been the team’s leading receiver in seven of the past eight seasons, including 2020 when he had 56 catches for 762 yards and five scores. That, however, was the second-worst statistical season of his nine-year career.

Here to help: Parris Campbell, Michael Pittman Jr., JJ Nelson

Campbell has endured several injuries throughout his career. Yet, he has the talent to be a major contributor when healthy. See his 2020 Week 1 performance as proof (six catches, 71 yards; two carries, 16 yards). In Pittman Jr., Indianapolis has a second-year wide receiver with the desired talent and size, now he needs to produce consistently. And with Nelson, the Colts have another consistent veteran who’s played in the NFL since 2015.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Premier receiver: DJ Chark

Chark, as a rookie in 2019, played in 15 games and recorded 1,008 yards. In 2020, he took a step back in yards (706), receptions (53) and games played (13). However, in recent reports, he has responded to Urban Meyer’s criticism of his game by adding 10 pounds of muscle. His response may indicate that he is primed for a bounce-back season, particularly with Lawrence throwing him the ball instead of last year’s starters, Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon.

Here to help: Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Phillip Dorsett

There isn’t much drop-off between Chark and Shenault, Jones, and Dorsett. As a rookie, in 2020, Shenault recorded 600 yards and five touchdowns and was factor as a running threat as well. Jones, a free agent addition who spent the past five years with Detroit, provides a stabilizing presence with nine years of NFL service under his belt. And in 2020, he played in all 16 games registering 978 yards with nine touchdowns.

Compared to the other teams in the division, the Jaguars prioritized providing Lawrence with deep grouo of pass-catchers help to him succeed in his first year.

Houston Texans

Premier receiver: Brandin Cooks

A tumultuous 2020 season for the Texans, didn’t stop Cooks from putting up the type of numbers the Texans expected when they gave up a second-round pick in the 2020 draft to acquire him prior to last season. He finished with 1,150 yards and six touchdowns on 81 receptions. Pro Football Focus ranked Cooks No. 26 among all NFL wide receivers last season. The question is whether Deshaun Watson, who faces serious legal issues, will be throwing him passes again, and if not can Cooks make somebody else look good.

Here to help: Randall Cobb, Donte Moncrief, KeKe Coutee

Cobb provides the Texans a reliable slot receiver option. At 30 years old, he is nearing the proverbial “wide receiver cliff,” but with veteran savviness, he may still find a way to produce on the field with whoever is under center. Moncrief is an aging veteran. His last productive season came in 2018 when he recorded 668 yards and three touchdowns. Coutee needs to bounce back from his previous three seasons, during which he played just 23 games and never more than nine in a single season. With a new front office and coaching staff, he has an opportunity for a fresh start.