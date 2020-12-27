NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Brown Says His Touchdown Toss is Retired

After nearly $20,000 in fines for throwing footballs into the stands, the Titans wide receiver will find a different way to celebrate.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

A.J. Brown might just have a better arm than starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

But he is done trying to prove it.

Having incurred nearly $20,000 in fines from the NFL for celebrating touchdowns by throwing footballs into the stands, the second-year Tennessee Titans wide receiver has decided that enough is enough.

After he scored during last Sunday’s victory over the Detroit Lions, Brown chucked the ball into the stands for a second time this season. Or, in this case, he threw it beyond the stands in the south end zone at Nissan Stadium.

He joked on Twitter after the contest, “I can throw further than Tannehill, but who asked me anyway.” He also noted that he threw the ball out of the stadium, so he technically didn’t break the rules and, therefore, was not subject to a fine.

Nonetheless, Brown knew he would have his game check docked because the league sent him a $7,000 bill for his first football thrown into the stands. He even playfully dared league officials to make him synonymous with the assessment.

“Let’s see how high I can get that fine up to,” Brown tweeted. “I want the NFL to rename that Rule after me.”

This time around, the NFL upped the price. Brown was fined a whopping $12,000 for displaying his natural arm talent, which helped make him a Major League Baseball draft pick as an outfielder.

That was enough for Brown to rule out the possibility that he would do it again.

“I made a little joke on Twitter [that] I want them to re-name the fine after me and see how high I can get the fine up to,” he said Thursday. “But I am kidding. That is the end of it – 12K is enough.”

Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Two Front Office Staffers Seen as GM Candidates

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) throws the ball into the crowd after his touchdown during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Brown Says His Touchdown Toss is Retired

Fireworks erupt as the Green Bay Packers take the field before their game against the Atlanta Falcons Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
News

Titans, Packers Among Offenses Thriving in Quiet Stadiums

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field.
News

Know the Foe: Five Questions With the Packers

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Brooks Reed (50) during training camp practice at State Farm Stadium.
GM Report

Another Outside Linebacker Tapped for Gameday Roster Spot

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Gruden Says Mariota Proved Something in Raiders' Debut

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Inside the AFC South: Need to be Re-Signed

Snow is shown outside Lambeau Field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers.
News

Titans Players Not Worked Up About Having to Play in Cold

Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) runs off the field after warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
News

Friday Injury Report: Only One Ruled Out