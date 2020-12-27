Brown Says His Touchdown Toss is Retired

After nearly $20,000 in fines for throwing footballs into the stands, the Titans wide receiver will find a different way to celebrate.

A.J. Brown might just have a better arm than starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

But he is done trying to prove it.

Having incurred nearly $20,000 in fines from the NFL for celebrating touchdowns by throwing footballs into the stands, the second-year Tennessee Titans wide receiver has decided that enough is enough.

After he scored during last Sunday’s victory over the Detroit Lions, Brown chucked the ball into the stands for a second time this season. Or, in this case, he threw it beyond the stands in the south end zone at Nissan Stadium.

He joked on Twitter after the contest, “I can throw further than Tannehill, but who asked me anyway.” He also noted that he threw the ball out of the stadium, so he technically didn’t break the rules and, therefore, was not subject to a fine.

Nonetheless, Brown knew he would have his game check docked because the league sent him a $7,000 bill for his first football thrown into the stands. He even playfully dared league officials to make him synonymous with the assessment.

“Let’s see how high I can get that fine up to,” Brown tweeted. “I want the NFL to rename that Rule after me.”

This time around, the NFL upped the price. Brown was fined a whopping $12,000 for displaying his natural arm talent, which helped make him a Major League Baseball draft pick as an outfielder.

That was enough for Brown to rule out the possibility that he would do it again.

“I made a little joke on Twitter [that] I want them to re-name the fine after me and see how high I can get the fine up to,” he said Thursday. “But I am kidding. That is the end of it – 12K is enough.”