Titans Take Miami Star in Mock Draft

The Tennessee Titans are looking at the Miami Hurricanes' 10-3 win against the Texas A&M Aggies in the College Football Playoff and seeing how much disruption Rueben Bain Jr. can cause.

Bain had five tackles and three sacks for the Hurricanes in the win as the team held the Aggies to a field goal in the biggest game of the season. Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick conducted a recent mock draft where the Titans selected Bain with the No. 3 overall pick.

"Dre’Mont Jones, who Tennessee dealt to the Ravens at the trade deadline on Nov. 3, is still tied for second on the Titans with 4.5 sacks," Flick wrote.

"Tennessee sorely needs another pass rusher, or two, to help defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Bain is the draft’s best pure edge defender, pairing elite power with quick hands and a deep bag of moves to dominate offensive linemen on passing and rushing downs. He’s a high-floor player who should be an early difference maker at the next level."

Rueben Bain Jr. warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bain Could Shape Titans Defense

The Titans are a team in need of a strong pass rusher and Bain might be the best in the draft class this year. The only problem is he may not be available when the Titans are on the clock.

Tennessee is 2-12, which is tied for the worst record in the league with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, but they are currently number three in that tiebreaker.

Bain is going to have a chance to represent Miami in at least one more game, and possibly one or two more, if the Hurricanes can get past the Ohio State Buckeyes. If he is able to showcase himself like he did against the Aggies, he may be the consensus number one overall pick for the spring.

The Titans would be very fortunate to have him on the same defensive line as Jeffery Simmons. The two of them could form one of the best defensive line duos in the NFL. It may be worth it for the Titans to trade up to the number one overall pick to get Bain if they don't end up there to begin with.

Ultimately, the Titans scouting department is going to watch the film that Bain put on tape and they should be thoroughly impressed with the prospect he has become as he improves his chances of being the top player in the draft.

