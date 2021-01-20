Josh Norman Laughs Off Memory of Derrick Henry Stiff Arm

Buffalo Bills cornerback says he was focused on trying to make the tackle, get the ball in one of the most memorable moments of the 2020 NFL season.

There comes a point in everyone’s life where a once-embarrassing moment becomes something to laugh about.

Apparently, Josh Norman has gotten there, three months removed from a play that will forever be a part of his blooper reel.

The Buffalo Bills cornerback found himself on the receiving end of one of Derrick Henry’s herculean stiff arms. The five-yard run was called back for holding, but along the way the Tennessee Titans running back shrugged off Norman’s attempted tackle effortlessly. He flew into the air and landed feet ahead of Henry in the Titans 42-16 victory at Nissan Stadium in October.

The play, of course, resulted in social media erupting with pictures and videos of the moment.

“When you’re going after the ball, you’re going to get tossed regardless. It’s just something you have a knack for,” Norman said on the Dan Patrick Show, giggling about the play at times. “For me, I don’t look at it from the standpoint of what people say after the fact. I look at it from making the play during the fact.

“... I don’t get too caught up in that. I don’t. We can laugh, it’s a joke, I mean we like to see the oohs and the aahs and the gliss and the glams of the sport. But when you’re out there, the only thing you’re thinking about is getting the opponent and the ball.”

The good news for Norman, he was far from the only victim of Henry’s this season. In between a couple of other forceful stiff arms, Henry annihilated Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Myres. The stiff arm packed such a powerful punch, every bit of it could be heard on the television broadcast. Myres was playing in his first career NFL game.

It’s easier for Norman to laugh about it now because the Bills are enjoying one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. Buffalo won the AFC East title for the first time since 1995 and will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday for the first time since 1993.

For as historic as the Bills’ season has been, Norman acknowledged that Henry made plenty of history of his own this season. In addition to winning the rushing title for a second straight season, Henry became the eighth member of the NFL’s exclusive 2,000-yard club. His total of 2,027 yards is the fifth-highest single season total in league history.

“I could care less (about the stiff arm),” Norman said. “We are in the playoffs, in the AFC Championship. Hey, look, respect to the man (Henry). He has 2,000 yards rushing. Listen, that’s hard to do for anybody. Only eight people did it, and he did. Hats off to him and everything they got going.”