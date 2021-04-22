Jones Grateful Titans 'Took a Chance' on Him

DaQuan Jones became the latest member of the Tennessee Titans to move on when he agreed to a one-year, $4.05 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Wednesday, he said goodbye.

In a post on his Instagram page, the veteran nose tackle thanked the Titans for “taking a chance” on him and said that “Nashville will always be home.” He added that he is “ecstatic for this next chapter.”

“I’ve been beyond blessed to be able to call Tennessee home the last (seven years),” Jones wrote. “[I] just want to thank Mrs. Amy Adam’s [sic] and the (Titans) organization! For taking a chance on a young man from Johnson City, NY! NASHVILLE will always be home but Charlotte! What it do baby ! I’m so ecstatic for this next chapter.”

Jones was a fourth-round pick (112th overall) in 2014 and appeared in 99 games over seven seasons – all with the Titans. He is one 20 players drafted that year to have played that many contests.

The only defensive lineman from that draft class with more appearances is Aaron Donald, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Jones, 29, never has been to the Pro Bowl or even been named Defensive Player of the Week. With the Titans, though, he was a consistent and productive figure in the middle of the defensive line whose job often required him to do things that did not show up in the statistics. His career-high for tackles in a game is seven (four times), and he had more than one sack twice, but he played all 16 games in five of the last six years and started 93 consecutive contests beginning late in his rookie year.

Other Titans starters from 2020 who now are with other teams include tight end Jonnu Smith (New England), wide receiver Corey Davis (New York Jets), cornerbacks Malcolm Butler (Arizona) and Adoreé Jackson (N.Y. Giants) and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (Cleveland).