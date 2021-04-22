NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Jones Grateful Titans 'Took a Chance' on Him

Fourth-round pick in 2014 was a fixture on the defensive line for seven seasons.
Author:
Publish date:

DaQuan Jones became the latest member of the Tennessee Titans to move on when he agreed to a one-year, $4.05 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Wednesday, he said goodbye.

In a post on his Instagram page, the veteran nose tackle thanked the Titans for “taking a chance” on him and said that “Nashville will always be home.” He added that he is “ecstatic for this next chapter.”

“I’ve been beyond blessed to be able to call Tennessee home the last (seven years),” Jones wrote. “[I] just want to thank Mrs. Amy Adam’s [sic] and the (Titans) organization! For taking a chance on a young man from Johnson City, NY! NASHVILLE will always be home but Charlotte! What it do baby ! I’m so ecstatic for this next chapter.”

Jones was a fourth-round pick (112th overall) in 2014 and appeared in 99 games over seven seasons – all with the Titans. He is one 20 players drafted that year to have played that many contests.

The only defensive lineman from that draft class with more appearances is Aaron Donald, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Jones, 29, never has been to the Pro Bowl or even been named Defensive Player of the Week. With the Titans, though, he was a consistent and productive figure in the middle of the defensive line whose job often required him to do things that did not show up in the statistics. His career-high for tackles in a game is seven (four times), and he had more than one sack twice, but he played all 16 games in five of the last six years and started 93 consecutive contests beginning late in his rookie year.

Other Titans starters from 2020 who now are with other teams include tight end Jonnu Smith (New England), wide receiver Corey Davis (New York Jets), cornerbacks Malcolm Butler (Arizona) and Adoreé Jackson (N.Y. Giants) and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (Cleveland).

Tennessee Titans defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Jones Grateful Titans 'Took a Chance' on Him

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pulls in a first down catch under pressure from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the Tennessee Titans game against the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville on January 10, 2021.
News

A.J. Brown Not Willing to Play Numbers Game After Rules Change

LSU Tigers defensive back JaCoby Stevens (3) during the second half of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Titans Draft Board: Safeties

Local artists painted murals and messages on a wall of plywood protecting the front of the Huntington Center in downtown Columbus on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The Huntington Center is across from the Ohio Statehouse which has seen active protesting for a week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. [
News

Titans Players React to Verdict in Derek Chauvin Murder Case

Tennessee Titans helmets on the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

Titans Players to Sit Out Voluntary Portion of Offseason

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

DaQuan Jones' Free Agency Ends

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is interviewed during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center.
News

If Bowen-Schwartz Pairing Works, It Will Be Something New for Titans

Tennessee Titans defensive and offensive lines and linebackers huddle before coming out to the field for the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

What Are The Odds: 2021 Win Totals

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Clowney Never Got Comfortable With Titans