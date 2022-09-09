Hollister Refuses to Hear Doubters

NASHVILLE – Go ahead and tell Cody Hollister that it is time to move on. To try something new. To let go of his dream of being an NFL player.

You won’t be the first. And you probably won’t be the last.

“That’s every year,” he said. “Every year since I was out of high school, I’ve heard that. And I’ve heard. ‘Give it up.’ I’ve heard, ‘Get realistic.’

“… Every year that I hear somebody say that, it doesn’t affect me at all because I’ve heard it my entire life.”

What he never has heard is a voice inside his own head that agrees with what so many others have said. And now, he might actually be in position to say, “I told you so.”

The Tennessee Titans released the 28-year-old wide receiver at the end of the preseason but let him know he would be back almost immediately. True to their word, they re-signed Hollister a day later when they placed wide receiver Racey McMath on injured reserve (the timing allows them to activate McMath at some point).

Of course, days after that Josh Gordon was added to the practice squad. If franchise officials decide to add the 31-year-old who is nearly a decade removed from his lone Pro Bowl appearance to the active roster, Hollister could be removed, although it should be noted that two spots opened Friday when defensive back Elijah Molden and linebacker Chance Campbell were placed on injured reserve.

Either way, Hollister will be undeterred.

“Every year I feel more prepared,” he said. “This is my fourth year in the building and the coaches do a great job of preparing you. And when you’ve been in the system for three or four years, you know it. You know it well.

“… I feel more prepared. I feel ready. The confidence is definitely high. That just comes from preparation.”

Admittedly, Hollister does not have the résumé to silence the doubters. A professional for five years, he has appeared in just 10 regular-season games and none in the playoffs. The total of his official NFL experience consists of 184 plays on offense and 80 more snaps on special teams. He has caught seven passes for 88 yards. By comparison, A.J. Brown had that many or more receptions and yards in a game four times last season.

What Hollister has is faith. Faith in himself. Faith in the work that he has put in up to this point. Faith in a higher power.

And the definition of faith, of course, is complete trust or confidence in someone or something.

“Throughout my career, it has just been giving it my absolute best and trusting the Lord with the uncontrollables,” Hollister said. “All I can do is work my butt off and trust God with the result. I’m just going to do everything I can to prepare, study, work hard fight, [and] whatever role they want me to play, I’ll play.”