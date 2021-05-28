Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Corey Davis Injured During Jets OTAs

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver hurt his shoulder, but the early reports is that the issue is not serious.
Author:
Publish date:

You can’t fault Corey Davis’ effort.

The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver sustained a shoulder injury Thursday during organized team activities (OTAs) with his new club, the New York Jets. Friday, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews was scheduled to review Davis’ scans after team doctors’ initial impression that the issue is not a serious one.

Davis was hurt when he leapt to catch a pass and landed on his shoulder, according to an NFL.com report.

Offseason injuries are nothing new for the player the Titans selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Davis sustained a hamstring issue just days into his first training camp and missed that year’s entire preseason slate. A reoccurrence of that injury sidelined him for five games early that season.

In four seasons, he has played in just four preseason contests and caught two passes.

The expectation is that Davis will be the Jets’ No. 1 wide receiver in 2021, a role he claimed just once with Tennessee. That was in 2018, when he led the team with 65 receptions, 891 yards and four touchdowns. He lost that role – and effectively became expendable – during 2019 to then-rookie A.J. Brown but had his best season to date in 2020 with 65 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. However, an undisclosed injury knocked him from the wild card playoff loss to Baltimore and forced him to remain on the sideline for Tennessee’s final offensive possession.

“Clearly, if Corey was able to finish that football game, he would have,” coach Mike Vrabel said following that contest. “He would have tried everything that he could have done to help us win. That wasn’t going to be a possibility at that time.”

Davis was a free agent this offseason because the Titans declined to exercise their fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets early in the signing period.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Corey Davis Injured During Jets OTAs

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Racey McMath runs a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Former LSU Teammate Says McMath Has What It Takes

New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) before kickoff of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
News

Janoris Jenkins' Rolls-Royce Stolen From Airport

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Hooker Positioned to Do, Say More in 2021

Titans running back Darrynton Evans (32) knocks down a heavy ball as he runs drills during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Evans Works to Put Injury-Plagued Rookie Season Behind Him

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Christian DiLauro (64) during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium.
GM Report

Another Tackle Added to O Line

Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) stands on the field during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
News

Broken Skull Did Not Break Up Draft Picks' Friendship

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) exchange jerseys after the Titans' 24-10 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga.
News

A.J. Brown Makes Public Pitch to Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Adding Julio Jones Would Decrease Opportunities for These Titans