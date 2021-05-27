Evans Works to Put Injury-Plagued Rookie Season Behind Him

As a rookie, the Tennessee Titans running back gave glimpses of what he could do, which is why he felt it was important to take part in OTAs.

Darrynton Evans’ rookie season did not unfold the way he or many others expected.

The Tennessee Titans running back was seen as a potential changeup from the big, bruising breakaway threat that is Derrick Henry, the two-time NFL rushing champion.

One of the smallest players on the roster at 5-foot-10, Evans was expected to contribute in the passing game -- specifically on screen passes -- with his own speed and elusiveness. That’s an area the Titans have never asked much out of Henry.

Unfortunately for Evans, he missed 11 of the Titans’ first 13 games with groin and hamstring injuries.

But his best game happened to come when he felt healthiest. In a victory over the Detroit Lions in late December, Evans displayed the aspects of his game that could make him a bigger part of the Titans offense in 2021, if he can stay healthy enough.

He totaled 57 yards from scrimmage. On 12 carries, he gained 30 yards and caught two passes on two targets for 27 yards. He scored his first career touchdown on a three-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

“It’s kind of hard to say you didn’t get frustrated (by injuries),” Evans told reporters on Thursday following an organized team activity (OTA) session. “You definitely want to be out there on the field. You worked hard, but you’re not able to go out there and showcase anything.

“There were times I felt 100 percent when I got back out there. That was Detroit, starting those games when I got back off of IR. I definitely felt 100 percent.”

One of a handful of second-year Titans participating in OTAs, Evans’ top priorities revolves around gaining a better understanding of the playbook this summer.

His injuries combined with the fact that all offseason workouts were virtual last spring and summer presumably made it harder for him to get a strong grasp on the Xs and Os in 2020. So, with many veterans choosing to honor the “voluntary” nature of OTAs, Evans decided to show up and put in the work.

“This year for myself, there’s really nothing on the field,” Evans said. “It’s everything really off the field. Understanding the playbook a lot more. It’s year two for me. I am somewhat familiar with the playbook, so I need to take more steps in being detailed with everything.”

And for last year’s third-round pick out of Appalachian State, that doesn’t necessarily mean knowing his own role. He’d like to know the offense so well to the point where he understands where everyone is supposed to be on a particular play.

“Understanding what the offensive line, receivers and tight ends need to do,” Evans said. “I feel like that should help me play a lot faster.”

Assuming Evans can make it through the rest of the offseason and training camp healthy -- as he is now -- he expects to have an increased confidence level on the field in 2021.

He ended the season at 100 percent and gave the Titans just a taste of his play-making abilities. He hopes to give them much more than that this time around.

“Getting a lot more reps this year in the offseason and during camp going into the season,” Evans said. “You’ve seen everything you can see. From there, it’s just game planning week-to-week. All of the hard work is right now and in camp.”