Former NFL Coach Says Titans 'A Top 10 Defense'

There are numbers that say the Tennessee Titans have a middle-of-the-road defense.

Specifically, the Titans are 22nd in yards per game and tied for 10th in scoring. Both rankings are down from where they finished last season.

One former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator says something different.

“This is a top 10 defense in the National Football League,” Dave Wannstedt said in a video at The 33rd Team. “And I’ll tell you what: We talk about the Titans’ toughness – physically – (Sunday), this week against the Chiefs, they showed me they are just as tough mentally.”

Wannstedt built his reputation as the defensive coordinator at the University of Miami from 1986-88 and then with the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-92. Later, he was head coach for the Chicago Bears (1983-98) and Miami Dolphins (2000-04) as well as the University of Pittsburgh (2005-10). He also directed defenses for the Dolphins in 1999 and the Buffalo Bills in 2012.

Tennessee’s 20-17 overtime loss at Kansas City on Sunday certainly gave him a long look at Tennessee’s defense.

No NFL defense was on the field for more plays than the Titans’, which faced off with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his cadre of weapons 91 times – at least 12 snaps more than any other defense played in Week 9. The Chiefs piled 499 total yards – the NFL’s high mark for the week – and yet their point total was 11.9 below their league-leading average going into the contest.

“Even though Kansas City was one of the highest scoring offenses, basically, if (the Titans) were going to win this game, they had to hold these guys down,” Wannstedt said. “And I think they showed up. And their effort across the board was off the charts.

“They are running sideline to sideline, and I’ll tell you what: These guys, the effort that they gave … at one point in the game, the Chiefs (and) Patrick Mahomes went seven possessions in a row, no points. I thought (the Titans) played outstanding.”

The offense did not exactly help either. Even with overtime, Tennessee’s 48 offensive snaps tied for the fewest of the week. With rookie Malik Willis at quarterback, the Titans attempted fewer passes (16) than any other team this week, and completed five, which was at least seven fewer than every other team.

“These defensive players basically knew that they were playing with one hand behind their back,” Wannstedt said. “I mean, Derrick Henry was going to run the ball, but with Malik Willis at quarterback, there was no passing game, and it proved that way.”

And the Titans’ defense proved itself in a big way.