Henry on Super Bowl Goal: 'I Think About It All The Time'

After a 2,000-yard season, Derrick Henry now has one thing on his mind. He wants to get to the Super Bowl.

The Tennessee Titans running back amassed 2,027 yards, the fifth-highest total in NFL history, and 17 touchdowns this season. He helped the Titans win the AFC South division for the first time since 2008.

And he said Thursday that after the Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he is hungry to come back next season and try to win the big one for Tennessee.

“I think about it all the time,” Henry said on the Jim Rome Show. “When the clock hit all zeros and the game was over, and we got eliminated … I’m definitely still motivated, and I’m going to stay motivated until we get the opportunity.

“And I know that I speak for all the guys on our team. We’re definitely going into the offseason hungry. I can’t wait to get back at it and to get a chance to shoot for that Super Bowl.”

Though the Titans came up well short of that goal this season, some of Henry’s memorabilia from his 2020 historic run found its way to Canton. The game ball and some of Henry’s personal gear are now hanging in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His season is cemented alongside other historic greats as a testament to what football fans witnessed.

And in typical Henry fashion, he points his individual success back to the play and support of his teammates.

“It was a special moment for me to have with me and my teammates. And for us to be able to accomplish that all together, because I couldn’t have done it without them,” Henry said. “It was actually very cool to join some of the guys I analyze in that unique group. It was just very special.”

Though he may brush off his accomplishments as another team achievement, he still ran for all of those yards. And that deserves to be celebrated.

The 2021 NFL season will bring new expectations for Henry and this Titans offense. Things are bound to look different after the draft and NFL free agency. But the one thing that remains the same is Henry’s commitment to the organization and his belief in the culture it has built.

“I love being a Titan. I love everything it stands for and our culture,” he said. “We will never quit. We always fight back no matter what. We are relentless in everything we do from start to the finish.”

Now, more than ever, he just wants them to finish on top.