September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search

Eddie George Loses Debut As College Coach

Penalties plagued Tennessee State University at the Black College Hall of Fame Classic against Grambling.
Author:
Publish date:

Eddie George started with a loss.

The Tennessee Titans great made his college coaching debut Sunday at the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio, where Tennessee State University, led by George, fell 16-10 to Grambling University.

It was the first meeting since 2002 between the HBCU programs and George’s first game as a coach of any kind at any level.

“I’m not putting pressure on whether I won or lost,” George said following the game. “Even if we’d found a way to win, we didn’t execute with excellence. We left a lot of plays out there.”

TSU, which used three different quarterbacks, outgained Grambling 230-184 and had an edge of more than six minutes in time of possession behind running back Devon Starling, who rushed for 88 yards and his team’s only touchdown on 18 carries. The Tigers took an early lead with a first-quarter field goal and led again 10-7 after Starling’s 3-yard touchdown run to cap the opening possession of the second half.

George’s team was penalized 18 times for 150 yards, however, compared to Grambling’s four violations for 35 yards.

“This is a new staff, a new offensive system,” George said. “A lot of things are fairly new for us. In order to get to where we’ve got to go, we’ve got to go through it. And this is a part of the process.

“There’s chaos before order. And this is chaos – 18 penalties for 150 yards, that’s damn sure chaos. That’s something we want to solve.”

George was named Tennessee State’s coach in April. The move added to a highly successful post-playing career in which he has been an actor, entrepreneur and educator, among other things.

His assistant coaches include former NFL head coach Hue Jackson (offensive coordinator), Brandon Fisher (defensive coordinator), the son former Titans coach Jeff Fisher, and Joe Bowden (linebackers coach), a Titans teammate of George’s when the franchise played in Super Bowl XXXIV. 

Former NFL and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George addresses the audience as he is announced as the new head football coach for Tennessee State University at the Gentry Center Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Eddie George Loses Debut As College Coach

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates the team's win with cornerback Dane Cruikshank (29) at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Roster Is Full, Not Set So Who Should Worry?

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
News

With Byard, Hooker -- Take Your Pick

ennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) in a huddle during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
GM Report

Two, Including Tannehill, Removed From COVID List

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney chants along with fans during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.
News

Where Are They Now? More Than 30 Players From 2020 Titans Moved On

Tennessee Titans safety Brady Breeze (33) runs through receiver drills during a Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

A 2021 Draft Pick Goes on IR; Two Return from COVID List

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.,
News

Mariota Became 'Somebody That I Didn’t Recognize' With Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Mekhi Sargent (38) runs the ball against the Bears during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Sargent Adds to Recent Run on Undrafted Players

Tennessee Titans tight end Luke Stocker (85) walks to the next drill during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Latest Roster Moves Leave Three TEs on Active Roster