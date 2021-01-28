Three Former Titans Assistants Come Together on NFC Team's Staff

Coaches come and coaches go. It is the same with every NFL franchise.

Three former Tennessee Titans coaches who have gone elsewhere in recent seasons will come together this year with a new team.

One will take a significant step forward in his career as compared to where he was with Tennessee. Another will have the same job he did with the Titans. The last will serve in a lesser role.

Tracy Rocker, Jason Michael and Jonathan Gannon will be Philadelphia Eagles assistants under recently hired head coach Nick Sirianni. Michael and Gannon will go there from the Indianapolis Colts, where Siranni was the offensive coordinator. Rocker elected to leave Auburn, his alma mater, which only hired him weeks ago after a season at South Carolina.

The Eagles have yet to formally announce the additions.

Gannon is the one who has progressed the most in his career. He will be the Eagles defensive coordinator after two years as the Colts’ defensive backs/cornerbacks coach. He started in the NFL as a scout with the Rams but got his first chance to coach as a defensive assistant/quality control coach in Muchak’s final two seasons with the Titans (2012-13).

This will be the first time the 37-year-old is a coordinator at any level.

Rocker, 54, has been a college assistant virtually his entire coaching career, which began in 1992. The only exceptions were two seasons as a high school defensive coordinator (1992-93) and his three seasons as the Titans’ defensive line coach under Munchak (2011-13). Every place he has gone since 1994 he has been a defensive line coach.

Michael, 42, joined the Titans in 2014 as offensive coordinator under Ken Whisenhunt, although Whisenhunt was the play caller. After Whisenhunt was fired, Mike Mularkey retained him as quarterbacks coach. Since his time in Tennessee he has worked as a tight ends coach with Arizona (2018) and Indianapolis (2019-20), and that is the role he will fill with the Eagles.

The Titans and Eagles are not scheduled to play again until 2022.