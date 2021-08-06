Titans Near Bottom of Forbes List of NFL Franchise Values

The increase over 2020 was right in line with the league average, and the ranking is the same as a year ago.

You need not look hard to see that ownership has invested in the Tennessee Titans.

The team’s 2021 training camp opened amid a significant expansion of its training facility and executive offices that began nearly two years ago. It is the most significant upgrade the NFL franchise has undertaken since it relocated to Nashville from Houston in 1997 and the latest in a string of improvements that began with a 2016 redo of the players locker room.

However, according to the Forbes 2021 ranking of the league’s most valuable teams, which was published Thursday, the Titans don’t have as much to spend on their facility – or anything else – as the majority of other clubs. Among the 32 NFL franchises, Tennessee is 28th with a value of $2.625 billion, an increase of 14 percent over the previous year (identical to the league’s average increase).

It is the second consecutive year the Titans have checked in at No. 28 on the list. In 2019, they were 29th.

The only teams that currently are less valuable than Tennessee are ones from the rust belt, Cleveland ($2.6 billion), Detroit ($2.4 billion), Cincinnati ($2.275 billion) and Buffalo ($2.27 billion).

Amy Adams Strunk was named controlling owner of the Titans in March 2015. Under her direction, the team has made improvements to its facilities annually, increased its staff and raised the club’s profile within Nashville via engagement initiatives. She also was instrumental in the city’s successful bid to host the 2019 NFL Draft.

The year she took control of the team, Tennessee was 26th at a value of $1.49 billion.

“[I] want to thank Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and her family for providing us the resources,” coach Mike Vrabel said on the first day of camp. “We still have some new construction going on, but the coaches offices and the players meeting rooms, the squad room (are) finished. It’s fantastic. It is going to allow us to teach and coach our players. The cafeteria was done a couple years ago.

“So, again just want to thank her and her family for continuing to provide the resources for us to do our job.”