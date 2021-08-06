Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search
Titans Near Bottom of Forbes List of NFL Franchise Values

Titans Near Bottom of Forbes List of NFL Franchise Values

The increase over 2020 was right in line with the league average, and the ranking is the same as a year ago.
Author:
Publish date:

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

The increase over 2020 was right in line with the league average, and the ranking is the same as a year ago.

You need not look hard to see that ownership has invested in the Tennessee Titans.

The team’s 2021 training camp opened amid a significant expansion of its training facility and executive offices that began nearly two years ago. It is the most significant upgrade the NFL franchise has undertaken since it relocated to Nashville from Houston in 1997 and the latest in a string of improvements that began with a 2016 redo of the players locker room.

However, according to the Forbes 2021 ranking of the league’s most valuable teams, which was published Thursday, the Titans don’t have as much to spend on their facility – or anything else – as the majority of other clubs. Among the 32 NFL franchises, Tennessee is 28th with a value of $2.625 billion, an increase of 14 percent over the previous year (identical to the league’s average increase).

It is the second consecutive year the Titans have checked in at No. 28 on the list. In 2019, they were 29th.

The only teams that currently are less valuable than Tennessee are ones from the rust belt, Cleveland ($2.6 billion), Detroit ($2.4 billion), Cincinnati ($2.275 billion) and Buffalo ($2.27 billion).

Amy Adams Strunk was named controlling owner of the Titans in March 2015. Under her direction, the team has made improvements to its facilities annually, increased its staff and raised the club’s profile within Nashville via engagement initiatives. She also was instrumental in the city’s successful bid to host the 2019 NFL Draft.

The year she took control of the team, Tennessee was 26th at a value of $1.49 billion.

“[I] want to thank Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and her family for providing us the resources,” coach Mike Vrabel said on the first day of camp. “We still have some new construction going on, but the coaches offices and the players meeting rooms, the squad room (are) finished. It’s fantastic. It is going to allow us to teach and coach our players. The cafeteria was done a couple years ago.

“So, again just want to thank her and her family for continuing to provide the resources for us to do our job.”

A Tennessee Titans helmet sits in the grass during stretching time at training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Titans Near Bottom of Forbes List of NFL Franchise Values

Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver fights through a block by Jets Brent Qvale.
GM Report

More Reinforcements Added to Offensive Line

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
GM Report

Woodside Gets a New Challenger for Backup QB

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) pulls in a catch during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Camp Quotes and Notes: Aug. 4

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) stretches with teammates during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Titans to be Conservative with Injured Julio

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) knocks down a heavy ball as he runs drills during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Three Players Battling at Two Positions

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen talks to reporters following the Tennessee Titans' training camp workout on Aug. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Bowen Sees Many Benefits to Being Coordinator

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) drives fullback Tory Carter (44) to the ground in tackling drills during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Camp Quotes and Notes: Aug. 3

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) defends wide receiver Julio Jones (2) during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Camp Quotes and Notes: Aug. 2