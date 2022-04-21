Skip to main content

Quessenberry's New Team Includes Old Teammates

The veteran tackle becomes the third member of the Tennessee Titans' 2021 offensive line to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills have become the preferred destination for former Tennessee Titans offensive linemen.

Thursday, tackle David Quessenberry became the third in a matter of weeks to end up with the Bills when he agreed to a one-year contract. The 31-year-old became an unrestricted free agent this offseason when the Titans declined to offer him the restricted free agent tender, which would have allowed them to retain his rights.

Quessenberry follows left guard Rodger Saffold, who signed with Buffalo more than a month ago, and tackle Bobby Hart, who spent part of last season with Tennessee and started one game (Los Angeles Rams). Hart, who finished last season with the Bills, agreed to a new deal with them earlier this month.

"We've had some good matchups in years past between Tennessee and Buffalo and I've always respected the way the guys play," Quessenberry told the Buffalo media. "I want to be a part of that, want to be a part of that culture. Just walking around here today, being a part of it, feeling the energy in the building, it fires me up knowing that I made the right decision to come up here."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tennessee and Buffalo have met in each of the last four seasons. They split those contests, and three of the four were decided by seven points or fewer.

Quessenberry’s career was nearly derailed before it started by Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (he was on Houston’s reserve/non-football illness list from 2014-16). He joined the Titans in 2018 as a member of the practice squad, made his first NFL start in 2020 and was a full-time starter at right tackle last season.

In all, he has played 35 NFL games and has started 23 of them.

“Mostly, I just thought (Buffalo) was the right fit, based on everything I’ve seen and learned and researched and talked to guys about,” Quessenberry said. “… (Saffold) was definitely somebody I leaned on, and I would love to play some more football with Rodger.”

In addition to the offensive linemen, the Bills added free agent defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, who played for the Titans from 2014-20, earlier this offseason.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) rushes for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Robinson: Titans 'Working Through' Brown's Contract Wishes

By John Glennon36 minutes ago
Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel (78) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Alumni Stadium.
News

The One Player the Titans Won't Draft

By David Boclair1 hour ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.
Center Stage+

Glennon: Titans Should Just Pay A.J. -- Now

By John Glennon21 hours ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Long Ready to be Heard

By David Boclair23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans corner back Caleb Farley (3) leaves the field after a loss to the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Take a Leap of Faith with Farley

By John GlennonApr 19, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.
Center Stage+

Staying Away Won't Speed Up Brown's Contract Talks

By John GlennonApr 18, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.
News

Report: Brown to Skip Offseason Workouts

By David BoclairApr 18, 2022
Michigan Panthers head coach Jeff Fisher during the first half against Houston Gamblers at Protective Stadium.
News

Fisher Falls Short in USFL Debut

By David BoclairApr 17, 2022