Quessenberry's New Team Includes Old Teammates

The veteran tackle becomes the third member of the Tennessee Titans' 2021 offensive line to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills have become the preferred destination for former Tennessee Titans offensive linemen.

Thursday, tackle David Quessenberry became the third in a matter of weeks to end up with the Bills when he agreed to a one-year contract. The 31-year-old became an unrestricted free agent this offseason when the Titans declined to offer him the restricted free agent tender, which would have allowed them to retain his rights.

Quessenberry follows left guard Rodger Saffold, who signed with Buffalo more than a month ago, and tackle Bobby Hart, who spent part of last season with Tennessee and started one game (Los Angeles Rams). Hart, who finished last season with the Bills, agreed to a new deal with them earlier this month.

"We've had some good matchups in years past between Tennessee and Buffalo and I've always respected the way the guys play," Quessenberry told the Buffalo media. "I want to be a part of that, want to be a part of that culture. Just walking around here today, being a part of it, feeling the energy in the building, it fires me up knowing that I made the right decision to come up here."

Tennessee and Buffalo have met in each of the last four seasons. They split those contests, and three of the four were decided by seven points or fewer.

Quessenberry’s career was nearly derailed before it started by Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (he was on Houston’s reserve/non-football illness list from 2014-16). He joined the Titans in 2018 as a member of the practice squad, made his first NFL start in 2020 and was a full-time starter at right tackle last season.

In all, he has played 35 NFL games and has started 23 of them.

“Mostly, I just thought (Buffalo) was the right fit, based on everything I’ve seen and learned and researched and talked to guys about,” Quessenberry said. “… (Saffold) was definitely somebody I leaned on, and I would love to play some more football with Rodger.”

In addition to the offensive linemen, the Bills added free agent defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, who played for the Titans from 2014-20, earlier this offseason.