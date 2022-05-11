Skip to main content
Report: Titans Talk to Free Agent D-Lineman

Report: Titans Talk to Free Agent D-Lineman

DeMarcus Walker, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. spent last season with the Houston Texans.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

DeMarcus Walker, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. spent last season with the Houston Texans.

The Tennessee Titans have made no changes or additions to their defensive line this offseason. That doesn’t mean they won’t consider them.

Tennessee met with free agent defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker on Wednesday, according to Pro Football Network.

A second-round pick (51st overall) by Denver in 2017, Walker spent last season with the Houston Texans after he played his first four years with the Broncos. According to the report, he met with Houston officials a day before he traveled to Tennessee.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He played 13 games (two starts) for Houston in 2021 and recorded 31 tackles, two sacks, seven quarterback hits and a forced fumble. For his career, he has been credited with 82 tackles and 12 1/2 sacks in 49 appearances (seven starts).

At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, he potentially could be part of a rotation with starters Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry. Both were among the seven members of the Titans’ defense who logged more than 700 snaps last season. Simmons was third on that unit with 932 snaps played, and Autry was sixth with 709 snaps played. No one else on the line played more than 344.

In recent years, the Titans consistently have added players – and coaches – with ties to the Texans, specifically from when head coach Mike Vrabel was an assistant there. This year’s defense will include inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, claimed off waivers from Houston last December, and inside linebackers coach Bobby King, who was hired earlier this offseason after have spent the previous five seasons on Houston’s staff.

Walker has no direct ties to Varbel through the Texans. Apparently, though, they Titans are still willing the take talent from one of their division rivals, if possible.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

A.J. Brown Bails on Nashville Football Camp

By John Glennon37 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 19-16.
News

Will Henry Return to Dominance in 2022?

By John Glennon3 hours ago
Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) warms up before the start of their game against the 49ers at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Ben Jones' Championship Quest Continues

By David Boclair22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Denico Autry (96) exchange words after a play during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Dennis Kelly Joins Division Rival

By David BoclairMay 10, 2022
Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins] during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Reboot Aims to Restore Tight End Production

By John GlennonMay 9, 2022
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) makes his second touchdown catch in the end zone in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Greg Mabin (30) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
GM Report

Once Again, Cornerback Comes Back

By David BoclairMay 9, 2022
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) and outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) sack Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during their game at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Titans to Face Bills in Early Monday Night Matchup

By David BoclairMay 9, 2022
UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl.
News

Philips Brings Promise of Better Returns

By John GlennonMay 8, 2022