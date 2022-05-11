Report: Titans Talk to Free Agent D-Lineman

The Tennessee Titans have made no changes or additions to their defensive line this offseason. That doesn’t mean they won’t consider them.

Tennessee met with free agent defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker on Wednesday, according to Pro Football Network.

A second-round pick (51st overall) by Denver in 2017, Walker spent last season with the Houston Texans after he played his first four years with the Broncos. According to the report, he met with Houston officials a day before he traveled to Tennessee.

He played 13 games (two starts) for Houston in 2021 and recorded 31 tackles, two sacks, seven quarterback hits and a forced fumble. For his career, he has been credited with 82 tackles and 12 1/2 sacks in 49 appearances (seven starts).

At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, he potentially could be part of a rotation with starters Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry. Both were among the seven members of the Titans’ defense who logged more than 700 snaps last season. Simmons was third on that unit with 932 snaps played, and Autry was sixth with 709 snaps played. No one else on the line played more than 344.

In recent years, the Titans consistently have added players – and coaches – with ties to the Texans, specifically from when head coach Mike Vrabel was an assistant there. This year’s defense will include inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, claimed off waivers from Houston last December, and inside linebackers coach Bobby King, who was hired earlier this offseason after have spent the previous five seasons on Houston’s staff.

Walker has no direct ties to Varbel through the Texans. Apparently, though, they Titans are still willing the take talent from one of their division rivals, if possible.