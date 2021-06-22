Another Veteran WR Could See Himself with Titans

Golden Tate’s preference is that his new team affords him some familiarity, whether it is with the starting quarterback or just the surroundings.

That makes the Tennessee Titans a preferred destination for the 32-year-old free agent wide receiver. After all, Tate is a native of Hendersonville, Tenn., a Nashville suburb, and was well-known throughout Middle Tennessee when he starred at Pope John Paul II High School.

“There’s a couple teams I’m looking at. I’d love to go back home to Tennessee,” Tate said on SirusXM NFL Radio. “Indy, over with Carson Wentz. Obviously, the L.A. Rams would be fantastic with [Matthew] Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West, to be honest.”

The addition of Tate would be another significant move for the Titans’ passing game, which lost three of its top five receivers from last season. Tennessee already acquired seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones in a trade with Atlanta and signed former Rams receiver Josh Reynolds in free agency. Theoretically, Tate would be a primary slot option between Jones and A.J. Brown, which would make Reynolds the top backup at all three positions, a role Tajaé Sharpe played in 2019.

For his career, the 5-foot-10, 197-pound Tate has caught 695 passes for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns. He is seventh among all active players in receptions and 12th in receiving yards.

Just over a month shy of his 33rd birthday, he also would be the oldest receiver on the roster if the Titans signed him. In 12 games for the Giants last season, he caught 35 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns, his worst numbers since 2011.

“To me, I feel like a fine wine. I get better (with) age,” Tate said. “I haven’t had any major injuries. For the most part, I’m on the field. I think I’ve been great in the locker room. Unfortunately, last year, with COVID and everything else going on, things just didn’t go my way as far as getting the ball. But I made the most of the opportunities that I did have. If you look at when I did get the ball in my hands, I was making contested catches in the slot, down the field, wherever it may be.”

A second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2010 out of Notre Dame, Tate spent four-plus seasons with the Detroit Lions (2014-18) and teamed with Stafford to catch at least 90 passes in each of his full seasons there. He also made his only Pro Bowl appearance in 2014.

In 2018, when the Lions traded him to Philadelphia, with Wentz at quarterback, Tate finished with 74 receptions. In four seasons with Seattle (2010-13) and two with the New York Giants (2019-20), he never finished with more than 64 catches.

“I’m just looking forward to getting opportunities,” Tate said. “I have no doubt that once I get opportunities that I’ll prove how good I am and how good I’ve been over the years.”