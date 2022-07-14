For Titans, It's Good Riddance to Steelers' Old Stadium Name

What’s in a name?

Maybe nothing. Maybe something.

Either way, the Tennessee Titans will have to wait to find out because – absent a playoff appearance – they are not scheduled to play at Pittsburgh this season. The next time they know they will be there is during the 2023 regular season.

What is certain is that whenever they go back things can’t go much worse for the Titans at Acrisure Stadium than they did at Heinz Field.

The two, of course, are one in the same, but this week’s news that the Pittsburgh Steelers reached a 15-year deal with a new naming rights partner for their stadium provided a glimmer of hope in regard to a place that largely has been a house of horrors for Tennessee.

Opened in 2001, the Titans went 2-6 in the venue’s two-plus decades known as Heinz Field. That includes a 19-13 defeat last season, their final loss of the regular season and tied for the fewest points scored on the campaign. Pittsburgh won half of those games by three touchdowns or more, including the first prime-time game in the history of the stadium.

Among visiting teams that have played seven or more games there, only the Cleveland Browns at .048 (1-20) have a worst winning percentage. Tennessee’s minus-83 point differential (200-117) is third worst all-time, behind only two of the Steelers’ division rivals, Cincinnati and Cleveland, both of which have been there 21 times. In other words, Pittsburgh outscored Tennessee by an average of more than 10 points at Heinz Field.

The Titans never have scored more than 17 points there.

Of course, the fans in the seats will be no different. Same for the atmosphere they create with their cheers, their jeers and the Terrible Towels. And the Steelers will be the Steelers, which means one of the NFL’s most consistent franchises.

Still, a fan base can hope that one small change makes a big difference.

A look at how the Titans fared at Heinz Field:

• Oct. 29, 2001: The first Monday Night Football game in the stadium’s history was a decidedly one-sided affair. Within their first four drives, the Titans committed two turnovers (one fumble, one interception) and missed a field goal. They lost another fumble and threw another interception in the second half. Pittsburgh outgained Tennessee 405-214. Final score: Steelers 34, Titans 7.

• Sept. 28, 2003: Without question, this is the high-water mark for Tennessee’s visits to Heinz Field. The Titans trailed 10-0 five-plus minutes into the second quarter before linebacker Rocky Boiman sacked quarterback Tommy Maddox for a safety. Tennessee led 16-13 at halftime and then added a pair of second-half touchdowns, the latter a 60-yard interception return by Boiman. Final score: Titans 30, Steelers 13.

• Sept. 11, 2005: Willie Parker ran for 161 yards on 22 carries, and Ben Roethlisberger attempted just 11 passes (he completed nine for 218 yards) as Tennessee’s defense allowed an average of 8.2 yards per play, a figure that no opponent has topped since. Pittsburgh scored on each of its first six offensive possessions and easily overcame an early seven-point deficit. Final score: Steelers 34, Titans 7.

• Sept. 10, 2009: The Thursday night NFL season-opener lasted a little longer than scheduled. Tennessee’s defense held the Steelers to 36 rushing yards on 23 attempts while Chris Johnson’s 2,000-yard campaign started with a modest 57 yards (his second-lowest total of the season) on 15 carries. The teams traded second-quarter touchdown passes and fourth-quarter field goals. Pittsburgh’s Jeff Reed 32-yard kick with 2:57 to play forced overtime, and his 33-yard kick ended it 4:32 into the extra period with Tennessee’s offense never having a chance. Final score: Steelers 13, Titans 10.

• Oct. 9, 2011: Pittsburgh scored touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions and built a 21-7 halftime lead, which led to Matt Hasselbeck attempting a season-high 49 passes (he completed 29). Pittsburgh’s Jonathan Dwyer had a 76-yard run in the second quarter, which was more rushing yards than Tennessee had in the entire contest (66 on 18 carries). Final score: Steelers 38, Titans 17.

• Sept. 8, 2013: Another season-opener, this one started in terrible fashion when Darius Reynaud mishandled the opening kickoff and was tackled for a safety. However, Tennessee’s defense kept Pittsburgh’s offense from scoring until a 4-yard Ben Roethlisberger touchdown pass with 1:23 to play. In between, Rob Bironas kicked three field goals and Chris Johnson rushed for 70 yards on 25 carries. Final score: Titans 16, Steelers 9.

• Nov. 16, 2017: Tennessee’s opening play of the second half was a 75-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to Rishard Matthews, which made it a two-point game (16-14). That was as close as it got, though, on a Thursday night when the defense allowed a 41-yard touchdown pass on the sixth play of the contest. Mariota threw a career-high four interceptions (he never has thrown more than two in any other game), including two on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions, that helped things get out of hand. Final score: Steelers 40, Titans 17.

• Dec. 19, 2021: The defense forced five punts and two field goal attempts (one was good, one missed) on the Steelers’ first seven possessions, and a 32-yard Randy Bullock in the final minute of the first half gave Tennessee a 13-3 lead at intermission. Then the Titans offense committed turnovers on three straight second-half drives (two fumbles, one interception), and Pittsburgh turned all three into field goals. Final score: Steelers 19, Titans 13.