Amy Adams Strunk on the Death of Ken Burrough

As controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, Amy Adams Strunk has worked to bridge the gap between the franchise’s current era in Nashville and its early days as the Houston Oilers.

One of the most recent – and successful – efforts was last season’s Oilers Tribute Week, which ended with the addition of former coach Bum Phillips to the team’s Ring of Honor on Sept. 26, 2021. Roughly 80 players from the franchise’s Oilers days were on hand for the festivities, among them wide receiver Ken Burrough, who died Thursday morning at his home in Jacksonville, Fla. He was 73 years old.

Adams Strunk issued the following statement on passing of Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler who is among the franchise’s career leaders in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He played the last 11 of his 12 seasons (1970-81) with Houston.

“We have lost another great from the Luv Ya Blue era with the passing of Kenny Burrough.

“Kenny provided the aerial threat and the big plays for Bum Phillips’ Oiler teams, leading the league in receiving one season and earning two Pro Bowls over his 11 seasons in Houston. At the time of his retirement, he was the franchise leader in career receiving yards and he still ranks third currently. I will fondly remember his distinctive double zero jersey racing down the field on another long touchdown.

“It was great to see him at our last Oilers reunion, spending time with his teammates and reliving their special moments together.

“On behalf of our organization, I send our condolences to his family and his teammates. He will be missed.”