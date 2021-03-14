Vrabel Misses Out on Another Former Texan

The Titans reportedly tried to acquire inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney, who was dealt to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans tried again – and failed again – to add a player on his way out of Houston to their defense.

The Miami Dolphins acquired linebacker Benardrick McKinney on Sunday, according to multiple reports. The 28-year-old had been given permission by the Texans to seek a trade and, according to NFL.com, the Dolphins and Titans exhibited “the most interest.”

An inside linebacker, he could have replaced Jayon Brown, who is set to become a free agent Wednesday. McKinney has three years remaining on his current contract with an average salary-cap hit of just under $9 million per season. His 2021 cap number is $7.188 million.

This deal comes weeks after Tennessee made a serious attempt to sign three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt following his release by the Texans. Watt eventually agreed to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals that was not significantly better than what the Titans offered.

McKinney, a second-round pick in 2016, played just four games in 2020 because of a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. Before that, however, he missed just four games in his first five seasons and has started 77 of the 80 games he played in his career. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was his position coach for his first two NFL seasons and his defensive coordinator for his third.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and a second-team All-Pro in 2016.

McKinney missed both games against the Titans last season, but the last time he faced them (Week 15, 2019), he was credited with eight tackles, half a sack and one quarterback hit. In 2018, he made 10 tackles against Tennessee, one of 12 games in his career with at least that many.

To get him, the Dolphins sent 26-year-old outside linebacker Shaq Lawson to Houston. The teams also swapped draft picks.

Since he became the Titans head coach in 2018, Vrabel has shown an affinity for players and coaches with whom he worked during his years as an assistant coach with the Texans. Last year, for example, Tennessee signed two free agents on defense who had spent significant time with Houston – outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Johnathan Joseph – and hired as secondary coach Anthony Midget, who had spent the previous six years with the Texans.

The way this offseason has gone thus far, he likely will have to look elsewhere to add to the Titans.