Titans Haven't Gotten Much From Those Who Have Gotten Healthy

NFL rules limited the number of players eligible to return from injured reserve this season, and outside of Treylon Burks, Tennessee has not seen much of a payoff from those moves.

NASHVILLE – In the days leading up to their winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend, the Tennessee Titans appear likely, based on the guarded optimism of coach Mike Vrabel, to activate inside linebacker David Long from injured reserve.

The move would be a nice boost for the ]defense, as Long – despite missing four games – is second on the team in tackles (86) and tied for fourth in tackles for loss (seven).

But it would also mark the Titans’ eighth and final activation from injured reserve this season.

That would end any longshot hopes fans might have had for seeing the return of other players such as rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips, running back Dontrell Hilliard (who would have been eligible for a potential first playoff game); center Ben Jones, right guard Nate Davis and cornerback Terrance Mitchell (who would have been eligible for a potential second playoff game); and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (who would have been eligible for a potential third playoff game) – if their health allowed.

Unlike the previous two seasons – when COVID-altered rules were in place – NFL teams weren’t allowed an unlimited number of returns from injured reserve.

The eight-player limit this season made decisions on who to return from injured reserve more significant, especially for teams like the Titans, who lead the NFL in players placed on IR (33), current players on IR (22) and current amount of salary cap (49.6 percent) on IR, per Spotrac.

Overall, the Titans haven’t received a significant boost so far from the seven players who they chose to activate from injured reserve this season. One is no longer on the roster. Two players went to IR a second time after aggravating their original injuries. And a fourth player is currently sidelined with a new injury.

Here’s a closer look at each of the seven choices the Titans made to return from IR:

Player: Wide receiver Treylon Burks

Injury: Turf toe

When returned from IR: Nov. 12

Analysis: The Titans' 2022 first-round pick has had the most significant impact among players who were activated from IR. Just two games after returning, Burks caught a career-high seven passes for 111 yards against Green Bay. Despite a concussion sustained against Philadelphia and instability at quarterback, Burks has caught 19 passes for 296 yards (15.6-yard average) and a touchdown in six games since his return.

Player: Cornerback Elijah Molden

Injury: Groin

When returned from IR: Nov. 12

Analysis: Molden’s return to the lineup was short-lived. In parts of two games, he played 82 snaps and made five tackles before the same injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season. It proved a disappointing use of a return-from-IR spot.

Player: Edge rusher Ola Adeniyi

Injury: Neck

When returned from IR: Dec. 3

Analysis: This was one of the stranger return-from-IR situations of the season. After missing nine weeks with a neck injury, Adeniyi – a special-teams standout in 2021 – played in one game. He was inactive the following week, and cut on Dec. 12. Did Adeniyi’s play fall off that drastically? And if it had, shouldn’t the Titans have had some inkling of that before activating him from IR?

Player: Defensive back Josh Thompson

Injury: Knee

When returned from IR: Dec. 10

Analysis: The Titans likely want a do-over on this move as well. Signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad, Thompson had played just three games and 41 snaps for the Titans – all on special teams – when he was hurt. But he was activated when healthy nonetheless. Since then, Thompson played 16 special-teams snaps against Jacksonville and seven against the Chargers before suffering a concussion that’s kept him out of the lineup.

Player: Wide receiver Racey McMath

Injury: Hip

When returned from IR: Dec. 10

Analysis: The Titans were desperate for receiver help, and McMath is also a special-teams contributor. So there was no hesitation in activating him. In the four games McMath has played since returning, he has two catches – on eight targets – for 40 yards. He’s played 24 special-teams snaps.

Player: Defensive back Lonnie Johnson

Injury: Hamstring

When returned from IR: Dec. 17

Analysis: Outside of Burks, Johnson has probably contributed the second-most of Titans players who’ve returned from IR – and that’s despite playing just one defensive snap in his first game back. In three contests, Johnson has made six tackles. He saw a lot of special-teams action in two of the three games as well.

Player: Linebacker Zach Cunningham

Injury: Elbow

When returned from IR: Dec. 23

Analysis: The Titans, desperate for help at inside linebacker, clearly hoped Cunningham had adequately recovered from the elbow injury that had sidelined him for six weeks. Clearly, Cunningham had not. He lasted 15 defensive snaps against Houston in his first game back, before succumbing to the same elbow issue and once again landing on IR.