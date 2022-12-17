Coach Mike Vrabel reveled in a 12-yard gain last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars because it could have (should have?) ended sooner.

NASHVILLE – Of course it was Play 22.

It was not designed that way. That is just how things worked out.

But if you were going to pick one play that epitomizes what the Tennessee Titans want to be on offense, it makes sense that it happened to match up with the number that running back Derrick Henry wears every Sunday.

It was not a scoring play. It was not their longest gain last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But it was an example of the effort, the teamwork and the determination coach Mike Vrabel values as evidenced by the fact that it was mentioned several times this week as one of the high points of an otherwise disappointing 36-22 defeat.

“There were some really cool finishes and pile pushes in there, [like] the 22nd play where guys are into it,” Vrabel said Monday. “… There was a lot of good things from that regard.”

It was the final snap of the first quarter, the 22nd of the day for the Tennessee offense (including those nullified by penalties).

On first-and-10 from their own 29 following a punt, the Titans handed the ball to Henry. With all the movement to the left, he cut behind right guard Nate Davis and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

He broke one potential tackle one yard upfield and another two yards later. After seven yards, several members of the Jacksonville defense finally stacked up the two-time rushing champion.

That’s when the fun started. Petit-Frere and then left guard Aaron Brewer, wide receiver Robert Woods and tight end Geoff Swaim engaged in the scrum and began to push. As Henry fought to stay on his feet, his teammates eventually generated a push that sent him five yards forward before he went to the ground.

“At the end of the first quarter – Play 22 there – we were showing who we are as an offense and our demeanor,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “… I thought we got back to who we are as a run offense [against Jacksonville]. I thought guys were finishing. I thought you saw people pushing the pile.”

Henry is second in the NFL in rushing yards after contact this season with 624, which is slightly more than half his total for the season. Much of that is a product of his own doing. After all, at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, he has a well-established reputation as one of the game’s most difficult runners to get to the ground.

In this instance, Henry gained some ground after contact on his own. Then, he got some help.

Players have been allowed to push the ball carrier forward since 2006 (pulling the ball carrier is prohibited), but increasingly teams have taken advantage of opportunities to do so. Some have even designed plays to employ the tactic in short-yardage or goal-line situations.

In this case, Henry and a number of his teammates improvised to get more than the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year could have gotten on his own, and more than they probably should have in an attempt to get a drive moving in the right direction.

It wasn’t the first time it has happened this season. It likely won’t be the last.

But there might not be a better example of just what Vrabel wants.

“I’m thankful,” Henry said. “You can an extra push. You get extra yards. Anytime you move forward, it’s always positive.”