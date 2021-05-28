Sports Illustrated home
Janoris Jenkins' Rolls-Royce Stolen From Airport

The Tennessee Titans cornerback said there is no sign of the vehicle that he parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport earlier this month.
Janoris Jenkins has built his NFL career on takeaways.

This week, the Tennessee Titans cornerback had something taken from him. And he is not happy about it.

Jenkins took to Twitter on Thursday and expressed his displeasure with the response to the theft of his Rolls-Royce Wraith from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The nine-year NFL veteran, who signed a free agent deal with the Titans this offseason, said he parked the car at the airport on May 5, when he left for a trip to West Palm Beach, Fla. The vehicle was not there upon his return.

“I was told they have footage of my vehicle arriving but no footage of it leaving,” he wrote. “Nothing makes sense! … I understand very well that unfortunate events like this do happen, but these types of establishments are supposed to provide (safety), comfort and most of all customer service that is unmatched.”

He added that he found airport and parking lot officials unsympathetic to his situation.

Current base price for a Rolls-Royce Wraith is listed at $330,000.

“I am now short a quarter million dollars of an asset that I own with no help from this airport,” Jenkins wrote.

Jenkins was a second-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2012 and has earned $70.475 million in his career (source: OverTheCap.com), which has included time with the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints. He signed with the Titans for two years and $15 million.

The 32-year-old in 10th among active NFL players with 26 career interceptions, including at least one in every year of his career. As a rookie, he had four interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016, his first season with the Giants, and the next year scored two more touchdowns on interception returns.

His eight career touchdowns on interception returns are the most among active players. He also scored once on a fumble return. 

