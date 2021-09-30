Reynolds' Moment Might Finally be at Hand

With A.J. Brown and Julio Jones nursing injuries, the free-agent wide receiver i ready to start catching passes for the Tennessee Titans.

NASHVILLE – When the Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds last March, it looked like a great move for both sides.

The Titans needed a number-two receiver following Corey Davis’ departure, while Reynolds was looking for a team that would give him a more prominent role. In four seasons with L.A, he played behind the likes of Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks.

Everything changed, however, when Tennessee acquired Julio Jones in June. The arrival of the seven-time Pro Bowler immediately knocked Reynolds down a peg on the team’s depth chart. Other challenges have followed.

Consider:

• A strained Achilles tendon bothered him through much of camp, forcing Reynolds to sit out several practices and preventing him from going full-speed in others.

• Chester Rogers emerged as the team’s top slot receiver, meaning Reynolds wasn’t one of the top three pass-catching priorities.

• Marcus Johnson and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine were among those Titans who strong offseasons, moving themselves into contention with Reynolds for playing time.

All those factors have played a role in Reynolds’ limited role in the Titans’ first three games. He missed the season opener because of the foot injury, played just 11 snaps Week 2 at Seattle and was inactive – though healthy – last Sunday against Indianapolis. Wide receivers coach Rob Moore said special teams work can sometimes make a difference when it comes to which players are active and inactive, but Reynolds saw plenty of action in that regard over his first three seasons with the Rams, so that wouldn’t seem like a difference-maker.

In any case, Reynolds – who had 51 catches on 82 targets last season with the pass-happy Rams – has exactly zero catches on zero targets three weeks into this season.

“There was certainly a trickle-down effect [when Jones was acquire],,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “I think that we’ve always preached here, `Find a way to carve out a role.’ I think that was hampered a little bit by Josh’s availability through things also. So, we’re still kind of in the process with that.”

Things could take a decided turn for the better this week, as it’s looking more and more likely Jones and A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s game because of hamstring injuries. So, Reynolds may get an opportunity to climb back up the depth chart that he slipped down over the past few months.

“I’m very eager,” Reynolds said Thursday. “That’s kind of what I came here for. So, it’s kind of seeming that my opportunity is coming this week, and I want to make the most of it.”

The Titans don’t sound as if they’ve given up on Reynolds. Why would they?

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound Texas A&M product posted 113 catches for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns in his four years with the Rams, starting 24 of the 65 games he played in. Tennessee signed him to a one-year, $1.75 million contract for a reason.

“It’s been a lot of different factors that have gotten us to this point, but he’s certainly a big part of this offense – his attitude, his approach, his demeanor,” Downing said. “We’ve got to make sure if he’s able to go and contribute, that we have some stuff in there for him.

“I believe he’s a guy that can contribute. He has a different skillset than some of the other guys. He has some length, has some smooth route-running ability. So, I’m excited to see where Josh is at and where we’re at going into this Sunday.”

As far as his health is concerned, Reynolds says he has no limitations, that he’s feeling good and about at 100 percent.

He would prefer to have had more time with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but Reynolds sees an improving connection.

“I think during practice, having the routes on air period (where receivers aren’t covered by defenders), I think that helps a lot, actually, being able to get some reps with him,” Reynolds said. “I don’t think we’ll be too far off.”

The best way to establish chemistry, of course, is through game experience, something Reynolds is more than eager to get Sunday against the New York Jets.

“I think that’s big, for receivers, to get through a whole game, to kind of get your groove back,” Reynolds said. “It’s like every position. You can study and do all you want. But when game time comes, it’s rock and roll.”