Skip to main content
Blasingame a Throwback for New Team

Blasingame a Throwback for New Team

The Chicago Bears add a fullback to their offense for the first time in four seasons with the signing of Derrick Henry's former lead blocker.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Chicago Bears add a fullback to their offense for the first time in four seasons with the signing of Derrick Henry's former lead blocker.

There were times last season when the Tennessee Titans couldn’t – or didn’t have to – choose between two fullbacks. That, at a time when some teams don’t even use the position.

Tory Carter, an undrafted rookie in 2021, appeared in eight games before he finished the season on injured reserve. Khari Blasingame played in 11. There were three contests in which both were in uniform.

Franchise officials settled on Carter for the coming season and opted not to extend a qualifying offer to Blasingame, who landed on his feet this week when the Chicago Bears signed him to a one-year contract.

Blasingame is the second member of last season’s Titans’ backfield to wind up with the Bears. Earlier this month, Chicago claimed running back Darrynton Evans off waivers.

More importantly, he is the first true fullback that franchise has had since 2018. Blasingame’s addition signals a shift in philosophy under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus, who spent the last four years as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The fullback position in the league, everybody thinks it's a dying breed," Blasingame told the Bears’ website. "But there's a lot of guys who are in the league doing a lot of good things for the teams that still use them.

“… I definitely take pride in it, but I don't really see any work as dirty work. Work is work. It's a blessing to be in this league.”

The Titans signed Blasingame off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad on Nov. 13, 2019. In 32 games since, he caught 10 passes for 97 yards, carried three times for six yards and was a factor in Derrick Henry’s back-to-back rushing titles (2019, 2020).

At 6-foot, 233 pounds, he is not an imposing physical presence but still capably fulfilled a role that has been de-emphasized in recent years.

“(The Bears) are getting a very smart player,” Blasingame said. “They're getting a very physical player, and just a player who loves football, a player that's going to do the best that he can to help the team win."

Including some things no one has done in Chicago for the past several seasons.

In This Article (2)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
GM Report

Special Teams Core Stays Largely Intact

By David Boclair5 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) on a second quarter pass play at SoFi Stadium.
Center Stage+

What Woods Means to Other Big Names on Offense

By John Glennon19 hours ago
Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) looks on before a AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium.
News

Malcolm Butler Returns to the NFL

By David Boclair21 hours ago
Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs the ball under pressure from Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole (53) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Special Teamer Returns on One-Year Deal

By David BoclairMar 23, 2022
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Byard Agrees to Restructure Contract

By John GlennonMar 23, 2022
A Tennessee Titans helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Free Agent D-Lineman Signs with Raiders

By David BoclairMar 22, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) on the sideline during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Julio Jones Draws Plenty of Interest -- From Other Players

By David BoclairMar 22, 2022
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

The Latest on the Salary Cap Situation

By John GlennonMar 22, 2022