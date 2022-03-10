Titans Give Up on 2020 Third-Round Pick

Injuries kept running back Darrynton Evans from becoming a productive player and separated him from the franchise's other third-round selections under general manager Jon Robinson.

As Tennessee Titans general manager, Jon Robinson has been particularly effective in the third round.

That does not mean he has been perfect.

Consider running back Darrynton Evans, the Titans’ third-round pick (93rd overall) in 2020. Robinson effectively admitted he made a mistake with that one on Thursday, when it was announced that Evans had been released.

In two-injury plagued seasons, the 5-foot-10, 203-pounder out of Appalachian State never emerged as the dual threat/change-of-pace performer franchise officials hoped or expected. He got on the field for just six games – five as a rookie and one in 2021 – and went on injured reserve more often (three times) than he reached the end zone (once). The primary issue was a hamstring injury that first limited him during training camp as a rookie.

Evans rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries with no touchdowns and caught four passes for 38 yards and one touchdown for Tennessee. He also returned 10 kickoffs for an average of 22.3 yards.

His release means that half of the Titans’ six-person 2020 draft class no longer is with the team. First-round pick Isaiah Wilson, an offensive lineman, was traded after one forgettable season, and quarterback Cole McDonald, taken in the seventh round, was released in training camp when he was a rookie.

It is also stands out as a miss in a portion of the draft at which Robinson has excelled in his six years as general manager.

A rundown of the Tennessee Titans’ third-round draft picks under general manager Jon Robinson (2016-21):

• Kevin Byard, safety (2016, 64th overall): A foundational piece of the defense, he is a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro who has led the team in interceptions four of the last five years. There are few – if any – more important players on the current roster.

• Taywan Taylor, wide receiver (2017, 72nd overall): An undersized but speedy receiver who was traded to Cleveland at the end of the 2019 preseason. He put up respectable numbers in his second season (37 receptions, 466 yards) but fell well short of expectations and has struggled to stay in the league since Tennessee gave up on him.

• Jonnu Smith, tight end (2017 100th overall): His production and responsibilities steadily increased over four years until he became a high-profile, high-priced free agent the Titans could not afford to re-sign last year, when New England took him off the market almost immediately.

• Nate Davis, guard (2019, 82nd overall): An injury prior as a rookie was a brief setback, but he became a starter in Week 5 of the 2019 season and has been a fixture up front ever since. He looks like a guy who will get a second contract last year.

• Darrynton Evans, running back (2020, 93rd overall): No one ever expected him to be a centerpiece of the offense. But because of the injuries, he never emerged as the alternative to Derrick Henry or the matchup problem in the passing game as was expected.

• Monty Rice, inside linebacker (2021, 92nd overall): Injuries gave him a brief opportunity as a rookie before he sustained a season-ending ailment of his own. While healthy, he showed promise as a physical defender and an aggressive, reliable special teams performer who looks like he will be a starter in the next year or two.

• Elijah Molden, defensive back (2021, 100th overall): Without question, he was the most productive Titans’ rookie last season. He learned quickly and displayed the versatility that coaches expected, which allowed him to play multiple positions in the secondary and even to blitz from time to time.