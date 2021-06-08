Former Titans Broadcaster Gets New Gig

Pat Ryan, who helped make the call of the Music City Miracle so memorable, will be in the booth University of Tennessee football broadcasts.

Pat Ryan’s got something. Something new.

The former Tennessee Titans color analyst on radio broadcasts was named the color analyst for University of Tennessee football radio on Tuesday. He replaces Tim Priest, who has served in that role for 22 years.

Ryan, 65, has a permanent place in Titans’ lore due to his immediate realization of what was happening with Kevin Dyson’s game-winning 75-yard kickoff return in a 1999 wild card playoff game with Buffalo.

As play-by-play man Mike Keith described the action in what is now known as the Music City Miracle, Ryan screamed, “He’s got something! He’s got something!” the moment that Frank Wycheck threw a lateral to Dyson along the Titans’ sideline. He followed with, “He’s got it! He’s got it! He’s got it!” as Dyson raced untouched to the end zone and lifted the Titans to a 22-16 victory, which kickstarted their run to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Ryan served as color analyst for the Titans Radio Network from 1990 through 2004. Coincidentally, Wycheck replaced him in 2005.

"Pat is the perfect choice to replace (Priest)," UT play-by-play man Bob Kesling said in a release from the school. "He knows the game and will bring great insight to the Vol Network broadcasts. Pat and I have worked together for many years. He brings a great love of Tennessee and a very impressive playing and broadcasting resume with him. He has a personality that so many of our fans enjoy."

Ryan was a backup quarterback at UT from 1974-77 (he missed the entire 1975 season due to injury). Drafted in the 11th round by the New York Jets, he spent 13 seasons in the NFL (12 with the Jets and one with the Philadelphia Eagles). He was 11-8 as a starter and led the Jets to a playoff victory in 1986.

"I'm excited and honored to be following in the footsteps of former Vols Bob Foxx, Bill Anderson and Tim Priest in the color analyst role on the Vol Network," Ryan said. "We look forward to having a lot of fun in the radio booth calling Tennessee football games."