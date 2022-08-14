Former MVP Likes What He Sees From Willis

NASHVILLE – It is possible that the Tennessee Titans will look to what the Baltimore Ravens did with Lamar Jackson as an example of how they can develop quarterback Malik Willis.

Whatever happens, Jackson already likes what he sees from the rookie out of Liberty University.

The 2018 first-round pick and 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player was an interested spectator Thursday when Willis started and played into the second half in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss at Baltimore in the preseason opener for both teams.

Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards and rushed five times for 38 yards and a touchdown. His 48-yard completion to wide receiver Racey McMath was the longest play of the game for either team. He had two other completions of more than 15 yards and a 17-yard scramble to the left. In all, he had a hand in five of the offense’s six longest gains of the contest.

“I saw him in the game, he did that little spin roll to the left and went crazy,” Jackson said via the Ravens’ website on Saturday. “I was like, 'I like him. I like him a lot.' He's a great quarterback, and he made some down-the-field throws, too. He's going to be good in the league.”

The expectation is that Willis, a third-round pick (86th overall), will spend his rookie season as a backup to veteran Ryan Tannehill. Exactly how he fits into a picture that includes veteran backup Logan Woodside is unclear at this point.

It is possible that Willis could be the backup on gamedays and see the field in specific personnel packages and play calls. But if Tannehill misses time, Woodside could step in as the starter while Willis’ role remains unchanged.

Or Willis could win the No. 2 job outright. Or he could be the No. 3 outright, which likely would mean he would be inactive for most games.

“Ultimately your backup quarterback needs to be somebody who can run the gameplan on a moment’s notice,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Sunday. “That mans different things for (Willis and Woodside). There’s certainly aspects of Malik’s game that – if he were playing for us – we’d try to amplify or augment.”

Like Willis, Jackson is a multi-faceted quarterback who entered the league behind an established veteran. In this case, it was Joe Flacco, who led that franchise to a Super Bowl victory in 2012. In the first nine games of his rookie season, Jackson played sparingly, attempted 12 passes and ran the ball 28 times. That included a 22-yard run on his only snap in a game against the Titans.

When Flacco sustained a hip injury, Jackson stepped in, started the final seven games that season and has been one of the league’s premier playmakers since.

Titans coaches, particularly head coach Mike Vrabel, have been critical of Willis’ decision-making against the Ravens. Vrabel felt Willis relied too much on his ability to run rather than hang in the pocket and read the defense, which suggests he is not ready to be the primary backup, let alone the starter.

"I'm going to remember the things I should have done better,” Willis said following the game. “It’s a learning experience and you have to take it for what it is. It is preseason, but it's an opportunity and you have to try and continue to work and watch the film and keep on going."

The way Jackson saw it, that film included some notable highlights.