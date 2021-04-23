Report: PSL Holders File Suit Against Titans

Several Personal Seat License members (PSL) are suing the Tennessee Titans, according to Paul Kuharsky, who covers the Titans for PaulKuharsky.com.

Eleven PSL members allege that the Titans violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and breached the ticket contract by labeling them as ticket resellers. This would entitle PSL holder to punitive and compensatory damages that have not been spelled out, according to the report.

The Titans told Kuharsky they cannot comment on active litigation.

“The Titans represented that PSLs had certain characteristics that they did not have,” the suit filed in the chancery court of Tennessee for the 20th judicial district at Nashville reads. “Namely, the right to purchase season tickets at a fair and reasonable rate comparable to similarly situated seats, that the PSL owners had the right to transfer their PSLs and the rights contained within their PSL agreements, and that the PSL owners would be treated fairly and reasonably by the Titans and similarly to other PSL owners.”

According to Kuharsky, the Titans have been working to limit the number of opposing fans who attend Titans’ home games at Nissan Stadium. While not as many fans were present this past season, as COVID-19 hindered attendance, they have flooded the stadium in recent seasons. For example, masses of Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs fans were at Nissan Stadium to watch their respective teams play the Titans in 2019.

The lawsuit alleges that while the Titans encourage season-ticket holders to resell tickets through emails and literature included with season tickets, they have “actively changed the way they interact with PSL owners who resell their tickets.”

“These efforts have become more and more egregious, such that, now, the Titans admittedly actively discriminate against individuals they deem ‘ticket resellers’ and hope that, by making sales to these individuals more and more onerous, those PSL owners will simply abandon the PSLs," the suit says. "In short, in a classic ‘bait and switch,’ the Titans appear to be systematically attempting to destroy the value of any PSLs owned by those whom the Titans deem ‘ticket resellers.’”

According to Kuharsky, five of the plaintiffs live in Tennessee while others reside in other states, including Texas, Florida and Illinois.