Former LSU Teammate Says McMath Has What It Takes

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver did not get much of a chance to show what he could do during his college career.

You could say that Racey McMath attended ‘Wide Receiver U’ over the last four years.

Selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft, McMath played behind the likes of Justin Jefferson, who earned a trip to the Pro Bowl as a rookie with Minnesota. He also shared the field with a pair of receivers taken ahead of him in the draft in J’Marr Chase (Bengals, first round) and Terrace Marshall (Panthers, second round).

That alone limited McMath’s opportunities, according to his college teammate (and roommate) Kristian Fulton, who the Titans selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Just knowing his situation, there’s a lot of competition going on at LSU,” Fulton, who figures to start at cornerback this season, said on Thursday. “I know that he didn’t get a chance to showcase that, whatever his situation may have been at LSU. I am excited for him to show what he can do to the [Titans] coaches and the players.”

With the Tigers, the 6-foot-3, 224-pound McMath caught 33 passes for 522 yards and four touchdowns. His best season was in 2019 when he hauled in 17 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Heisman Trophy winner and 2020 first overall pick (Bengals) Joe Burrow threw two of those three touchdown passes to McMath.

This past season was McMath’s best chance to perform with a larger role. However, a hamstring injury ended his season after he caught 14 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in six games.

He took part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and Pro Day at LSU, and did enough in total to convince Tennessee to use one of its eight selections on him.

“Yeah, after the tear in my hamstring, it held me back,” McMath told the media after the Titans drafted him in early May. “But, thanks to LSU and my agent, we just got back and straightened up the hamstring so I could have a great Pro Day. The hamstring was a minor setback for me to come back. I feel like the hamstring is stronger now and those kinds of things happen.”

So far, the consensus on McMath seems to be that he will be a contributor on special teams in the NFL more than anything. He made the biggest impact with the Tigers on special teams, learning under long-time coordinator Greg McMahon.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel noted McMath’s aggressive style of play after the draft.

“I feel like it is how I use my speed,” McMath said post-draft. “I have the size. I play with a physical edge to the game, but I know my speed is a big thing in my getting up and down the field and making those plays.”

But at the moment, McMath will have more than just a chance to compete for playing time at wide receiver. Outside of Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, the Titans have few tested options. McMath figures to compete with free-agent addition Josh Reynolds, fourth-round pick Dez Fitzpatrick and others.

At LSU, McMath made some plays in limited opportunities as a pass catcher. With a strong showing this summer, he could earn himself more in the NFL.

Fulton certainly hopes that will be the case.

“He’s a big, physical receiver,” Fulton said. “He computed with the best (at LSU). He’s going to compete and look to earn whatever spot he wants to get (with the Titans).”