Titans to Premiere Tim Shaw Docuseries

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

The former linebacker and special teams performer remains a notable figure for the NFL franchise eight years after being diagnosed with ALS.

Tim Shaw’s time as a player for the Tennessee Titans was cut short nearly a decade ago. His impact on the franchise continues.

Now, everyone will have a chance to see just what Shaw means to the team in the docuseries “A Titans Story: Tim Shaw, Presented by Permobil.” Produced by the Titans, the first two episodes of the series premiere online Friday.

Shaw, 38, was diagnosed in 2014 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Since, head coaches Mike Mularkey (2016-17) and Mike Vrabel (2018-present) have made sure Shaw has had a role within the organizations, primarily as a special teams consultant and an inspirational leader. The locker room at the team’s training facility also includes a stall permanently reserved for Shaw’s jersey and other reminders of his playing career.

Franchise officials designated Shaw a “Titan for Life” in 2016.

“Projects like this are deeply important to the Titans as we aim to properly tell the stories that make the sports industry so unique. Heart, determination and grit are the qualities that drive athletes on a day-to-day basis, and no one embodies those qualities quite like Tim Shaw,” Surf Melendez, Titans Vice President and Executive Creative Director, said in a release from the team “A Titans Story aims to spotlight his toughness throughout this journey.

“We are so thankful for the partnership with Tim – when he hits the field at practice, the team levels-up with energy and passion. His inspiration is invaluable to our organization.”

Earlier this year, the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation honored him with an inaugural MDA Tribute award for his efforts to help patients and their loved ones dealing with neuromuscular diseases.

The Titans claimed Shaw off waivers from the Chicago Bears in 2010. He spent three full seasons with Tennessee after having been with three different teams in the first three years of his career (2007-09), which began when he was a fifth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers.

Tennessee released Shaw at the end of the 2013 preseason when he first noticed symptoms and effects of ALS. He was not diagnosed, however, until nearly a year later.

