Titans Strike Deal for 'Official Vodka'

Tito's Handmade Vodka will have a prominent presence at Nissan Stadium beginning with the 2022 NFL season.

Alyssa Keown | Battle Creek Enquirer / USA Today Network

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans will have a new way to toast their team’s success in 2022.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is now the official vodka sponsor of local NFL franchise, the team announced Monday, and will have a prominent presence at Nissan Stadium this season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tito’s to the Tennessee Titans family as our official vodka sponsor. We both share a passion for entertainment and creating memories, so teaming up was a natural fit,” Gil Beverly, Titans Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, said in a release. “We are always looking for ways to further elevate our fan experience and establish new opportunities to give back to the community. Joining forces with Tito’s is a perfect way to accomplish those goals.”

Elements of the deal include craft cocktails served at a Tito’s-branded space in the stadium’s South Concourse along with as-yet-unrevealed events that will take place in and around contests.

Additionally, takeaways by Tennessee’s defense will be dubbed Tito’s Turnovers, and will lead to a donation from Love, Tito’s, the distiller’s philanthropic arm, to the Tennessee Titans Foundation. Those donations will be capped at $25,000 for the season.

“We’re excited to work with the Titans,” Michael Calabrese, Field Sales Director at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, said. “They’re an incredible organization and our common goal of providing best-in-class experiences for our fans, as well as our shared commitment to giving back to the community, makes this such a great fit! We’re thrilled to team up and help fans make memories they’ll never forget.”

Tito’s is distilled in Austin, Texas and is named after Tito Beveridge, who founded the company in 1995. Beveridge has a connection to Nashville, having attended Vanderbilt University for one year before he finished his schooling at UT (the University of Texas). 

