Downing Aims to be His Own Man as Offensive Coordinator

The new man in charge of the Tennessee Titans offense feels no pressure from his predecessor, new Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

It would be easy to think the pressure is on Todd Downing, who took over as Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator following Arthur Smith’s highly successful two-year run in that job.

However, at the midway point of the offseason, Downing’s goal is not to be as good as or better than Smith. He just wants to be the best version of himself.

“I think there’d be a pressure if I looked at it as my job to fill Arthur’s shoes,” Downing said Wednesday during the second week of organized team activities (OTAs). “But I think each year is its own year with its own challenges and components.

“I look at this job more as what coach (Mike) Vrabel and (general manager) Jon Robinson asked me to do to fill it this year, not to be Arthur Smith. It’s my job to be the best version of me and the best coordinator for this offense I can be.”

Filling Smith’s shoes would be difficult for anyone. The 2020 offense produced a record-setting season for running back Derrick Henry, a career year for quarterback Ryan Tannehill and a Pro Bowl performance from wide receiver A.J. Brown.

However, Downing has some advantages on his side. Unlike his predecessor, he has experience as an NFL coordinator. Like Smith, though, his promotion came after a stint as tighte ends coach.

So, when Downing took over, he wasn’t shocked by the system or language. He was just ready to get to work.

“The continuity of being here helps me with the language and the transition of getting everyone on the same page from a communication standpoint,” he said. “We are really in the phase of laying our foundation right now, so I think we’ll get more into the differences in scheme down the road.”

One thing that won’t change from is the use of Henry within the offense. It won’t take him some time in the regular season to see how integral the running back is to the entire offense.

“It’s an easier job having Derrick Henry back there than not having him back there,” Downing said. “It’s no secret that he is part of the identity of this offense. So, I am looking forward to finding ways to make sure that Derrick is utilized.”

Downing’s experience gives him different insights into inventive ways to improve the overall production.

He had two stints in Minnesota, with his most recent as a senior offensive assistant in 2018. Prior to that, he was the Oakland Raiders quarterback coach from 2015-16, where he won the Pro Football Focus Quarterback Coach of the Year award. In 2017, the Raiders promoted him to offensive coordinator. The team regressed to 16th in scoring and finished 6-10 after having gone 12-4 the previous season.

Downing knows he will never be Smith, who is now head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He’s not trying to be.

Instead, he takes pride in his career, and the moments that have led him to Tennessee, where he will try to be the best offensive coordinator he can be for this team.

“Every stop along the way for me in my career has taught me something,” Downing said. “I am always looking for ways to improve daily and certainly from year to year... Each one brought its own challenge, and now I am excited for the challenge of this one.”