Every Time the Titans Faced Tom Brady
Tennessee Titans vs. Tom Brady
Dec. 16 2002 at Nashville
Tennessee 24, New England 7
All of the offensive touchdowns came on quarterback runs. Steve McNair scored from 11 yards and 1 yard, respectively, in the second quarter, and Tom Brady scrambled for a 10-yard score in the third. Brady also threw an interception that safety Rich Coady returned 24 yards for a touchdown.
Brady's stat line: 14-29 134 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks, 47.2 rating
Oct. 5, 2003 at Foxboro
New England 38, Tennessee 17
The teams traded the lead five times in all, including twice in the fourth quarter. The Patriots went ahead to stay after a 71-yard kickoff return led to a touchdown run with 3:14 to play. They effectively put it away with Ty Law's 65-yard interception return for a touchdown on the ensuing possession. Brady threw one touchdown pass, but it covered 58 yards and was the longest play of the game.
Brady's stat line: 17-31 219 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 88.0 rating
Jan. 10, 2004 at Foxboro -- Divisional Playoff
New England 17, Tennessee 14
The Titans never led but had a chance right up until Drew Bennett failed to come down with a catchable ball on fourth-and-12 from the New England 42 with 1:45 to play. The temperature was 4 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of minus-10, but each team handled the conditions well. The difference in total yards was minimal (New England 297, Tennessee 284) and each side committed one turnover. The Patriots turned their takeaway into a touchdown. The Titans did not.
Brady's stat line: 21-41 201 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 73.3 rating
Dec. 31, 2006 at Nashville
New England 40, Tennessee 23
In the final week of the regular season, the Patriots ended the Titans' six-game win streak in a contest in which Brady and Titans quarterback Vince Young each completed 15 passes. Brady attempted 24 as compared to Young's 36, but Young finished with two more passing yards (227-225). Young threw two fourth-quarter interceptions, though, and Tennessee was outscored 14-0 over the final 15 minutes.
Brady's stat line: 15-24 225 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack, 107.1 rating
Oct. 18, 2009 at Foxboro
New England 59, Tennessee 0
In snowy conditions, the Titans endured the most lopsided defeat in franchise history. Brady threw five touchdown passes in a span of 9:44 of the second quarter, two each to Randy Moss and Wes Welker and one to Kevin Faulk. Four of the five covered more than 25 yards. Tennessee turned it over on three straight possessions during that stretch, and Kerry Collins completed two passes on the day for minus-7 yards.
Brady's stat line: 24-39 380 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 152.8 rating
Sept. 9, 2102 at Nashville
New England 34, Tennessee 13
Jake Locker opened the season, his second in the NFL, as the Titans' starter and went 23-32 for 229 yards with one touchdown, numbers that were remarkably similar to Brady's that day. The difference was the Patriots ran for 162 yards on 35 carries, including 121 yards on 25 runs by Stevan Ridley, while Tennessee finished with 20 rushing yards on 16 carries. Locker was the leading rusher with 11 yards on two runs.
Brady's stat line: 23-31 236 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack, 117.1 rating
Dec. 20, 2015 at Foxboro
New England 33, Tennessee 16
The Titans lost their 11th game en route to a 3-13 record, tied for the NFL's worst. The Patriots scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions, led 24-3 at halftime and cruised to victory. Marcus Mariota was injured when he was sacked on the third play of the second quarter (he also fumbled, and the Patriots returned it for a touchdown). As a result, Zach Mettenberger played the rest of the way and threw two fourth-quarter interceptions.
Brady's stat line: 23-35 267 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 107.7 rating
Jan. 13, 2018 at Foxboro -- Divisional Playoff
New England 35, Tennessee 14
Tennessee scored first and led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Patriots put up the next 35 points and kept the Titans from adding to their total until there was 1:55 to play. Brady had more passing yards (337) than Tennessee had total offense. Running back Dion Lewis, who signed with the Titans months later, ran for 62 yards on 15 carries and caught nine passes for 79 yards.
Brady's stat line: 35-53 337 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 102.5 rating
Nov. 11, 2018 at Nashville
Tennessee 34, New England 10
The Titans scored 17 points in the first quarter and never let Brady get going. He completed just six of 14 passes in the second quarter, six of 12 in the third and four of six (for just 32 yards) in the fourth. Derrick Henry carried 11 times for 58 yards but scored two touchdowns, and Corey Davis had seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Brady's Stat Line: 21-41 254 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 70.6 rating
Jan. 4, 2020 at Foxboro -- Wild Card Playoff
Tennessee 20, New England 13
In what turned out to be Brady's final game for New England, the Titans scored the final 13 points capped by Logan Ryan's 9-yard interception return for a touchdown with nine seconds to play (the only points of the second half). Derrick Henry began a record-setting postseason with 182 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries while quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill threw it just 15 times (Marcus Mariota also attempted one pass).
Brady's stat line: 20-37 209 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks, 59.4 rating