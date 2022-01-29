Every Time the Titans Faced Tom Brady

New England 17, Tennessee 14

The Titans never led but had a chance right up until Drew Bennett failed to come down with a catchable ball on fourth-and-12 from the New England 42 with 1:45 to play. The temperature was 4 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of minus-10, but each team handled the conditions well. The difference in total yards was minimal (New England 297, Tennessee 284) and each side committed one turnover. The Patriots turned their takeaway into a touchdown. The Titans did not.

Brady's stat line: 21-41 201 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 73.3 rating