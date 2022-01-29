Skip to main content
Every Time the Titans Faced Tom Brady

There were 10 matchups with the NFL's all-time winningest quarterback during his 22 years with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec. 16 2002 at Nashville

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver against Tennessee Titans linebacker Randall Godfrey (56) during the first quarter at The Coliseum.

Tennessee 24, New England 7

All of the offensive touchdowns came on quarterback runs. Steve McNair scored from 11 yards and 1 yard, respectively, in the second quarter, and Tom Brady scrambled for a 10-yard score in the third. Brady also threw an interception that safety Rich Coady returned 24 yards for a touchdown.

Brady's stat line: 14-29 134 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks, 47.2 rating

Oct. 5, 2003 at Foxboro

New England Patriots tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at LP Field.

New England 38, Tennessee 17

The teams traded the lead five times in all, including twice in the fourth quarter. The Patriots went ahead to stay after a 71-yard kickoff return led to a touchdown run with 3:14 to play. They effectively put it away with Ty Law's 65-yard interception return for a touchdown on the ensuing possession. Brady threw one touchdown pass, but it covered 58 yards and was the longest play of the game.

Brady's stat line: 17-31 219 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 88.0 rating

 

Jan. 10, 2004 at Foxboro -- Divisional Playoff

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

New England 17, Tennessee 14

The Titans never led but had a chance right up until Drew Bennett failed to come down with a catchable ball on fourth-and-12 from the New England 42 with 1:45 to play. The temperature was 4 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of minus-10, but each team handled the conditions well. The difference in total yards was minimal (New England 297, Tennessee 284) and each side committed one turnover. The Patriots turned their takeaway into a touchdown. The Titans did not.

Brady's stat line: 21-41 201 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 73.3 rating

Dec. 31, 2006 at Nashville

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

New England 40, Tennessee 23

In the final week of the regular season, the Patriots ended the Titans' six-game win streak in a contest in which Brady and Titans quarterback Vince Young each completed 15 passes. Brady attempted 24 as compared to Young's 36, but Young finished with two more passing yards (227-225). Young threw two fourth-quarter interceptions, though, and Tennessee was outscored 14-0 over the final 15 minutes.

Brady's stat line: 15-24 225 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack, 107.1 rating

Oct. 18, 2009 at Foxboro

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts in the cold during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

New England 59, Tennessee 0

In snowy conditions, the Titans endured the most lopsided defeat in franchise history. Brady threw five touchdown passes in a span of 9:44 of the second quarter, two each to Randy Moss and Wes Welker and one to Kevin Faulk. Four of the five covered more than 25 yards. Tennessee turned it over on three straight possessions during that stretch, and Kerry Collins completed two passes on the day for minus-7 yards.

Brady's stat line: 24-39 380 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 152.8 rating

Sept. 9, 2102 at Nashville

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) rolls out to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at LP Field. The Patriots beat the Titans 34-13.

New England 34, Tennessee 13

Jake Locker opened the season, his second in the NFL, as the Titans' starter and went 23-32 for 229 yards with one touchdown, numbers that were remarkably similar to Brady's that day. The difference was the Patriots ran for 162 yards on 35 carries, including 121 yards on 25 runs by Stevan Ridley, while Tennessee finished with 20 rushing yards on 16 carries. Locker was the leading rusher with 11 yards on two runs.

Brady's stat line: 23-31 236 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack, 117.1 rating

Dec. 20, 2015 at Foxboro

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass under pressure from Tennessee Titans defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.

New England 33, Tennessee 16

The Titans lost their 11th game en route to a 3-13 record, tied for the NFL's worst. The Patriots scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions, led 24-3 at halftime and cruised to victory. Marcus Mariota was injured when he was sacked on the third play of the second quarter (he also fumbled, and the Patriots returned it for a touchdown). As a result, Zach Mettenberger played the rest of the way and threw two fourth-quarter interceptions.

Brady's stat line: 23-35 267 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 107.7 rating

Jan. 13, 2018 at Foxboro -- Divisional Playoff

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

New England 35, Tennessee 14

Tennessee scored first and led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Patriots put up the next 35 points and kept the Titans from adding to their total until there was 1:55 to play. Brady had more passing yards (337) than Tennessee had total offense. Running back Dion Lewis, who signed with the Titans months later, ran for 62 yards on 15 carries and caught nine passes for 79 yards.

Brady's stat line: 35-53 337 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 102.5 rating

Nov. 11, 2018 at Nashville

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is tackled by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) after a reception during the second half at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee 34, New England 10

The Titans scored 17 points in the first quarter and never let Brady get going. He completed just six of 14 passes in the second quarter, six of 12 in the third and four of six (for just 32 yards) in the fourth. Derrick Henry carried 11 times for 58 yards but scored two touchdowns, and Corey Davis had seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Brady's Stat Line: 21-41 254 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 70.6 rating

Jan. 4, 2020 at Foxboro -- Wild Card Playoff

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after warming up before their playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

Tennessee 20, New England 13

In what turned out to be Brady's final game for New England, the Titans scored the final 13 points capped by Logan Ryan's 9-yard interception return for a touchdown with nine seconds to play (the only points of the second half). Derrick Henry began a record-setting postseason with 182 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries while quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill threw it just 15 times (Marcus Mariota also attempted one pass).

Brady's stat line: 20-37 209 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks, 59.4 rating

