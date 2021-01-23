NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Beasley Plans to Reinvest in Hometown

After a big payday from the Tennessee Titans, the six-year NFL veteran has submitted a proposal to build a sports complex in Adairsville, Ga.
The decision to sign Vic Beasley to a free-agent contract last offseason, undoubtedly, was a bad one for the Tennessee Titans.

At least he plans to put some of that money to good use.

Beasley has submitted a rezoning proposal for a collection of five parcels of land, which range from roughly four to 13 acres, for a “sports community complex” in his hometown of Adairsville, Ga. Preliminary plans for the project include a permanent structure that houses at least half a dozen basketball courts and an indoor/outdoor track.

“Basically, we’re trying to secure the land,” Ty Mitcham, a representative for Beasley, told The Daily Tribune News (Cartersville, Ga.) last fall. “And once we secure the land, we then want to be able to take time and kind of walk through what a complete plan is.”

The Titans signed Beasley to a fully guaranteed one-year, $9.5 million contract last May. They released him in November after he appeared in just five games, made three tackles and failed to register a sack.

It was the second-highest single season salary of NFL career, which began in 2015 when the Atlanta Falcons made him the eighth overall selection in that year’s draft. Over five seasons with the Falcons, he averaged a little more than $5.461 million per season in earnings.

Beasley finished the 2020 NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders, who signed him to a one-year, $910,000 pact. He was credited with one tackle in five games for the Raiders.

The six-year NFL veteran was a two-sport star (football, basketball) at Adairsville High School and was named all-state in football as a senior. Adairsville is a town of less than 5,000 about halfway between Atlanta and Chattanooga. In 2020 it was named one the safest cities in Georgia.

A vote on the project is expected last month, but the Adairsville Unified Zoning Board recommended the request several months ago.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
