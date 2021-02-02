NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Vince Young Has New Job at Old Stomping Grounds

The former Tennessee Titans quarterback will work for the University of Texas athletics department once again.
In Vince Young’s case, you can go home again. And again.

The University of Texas athletics department has hired the former Tennessee Titans quarterback, a Longhorns legend, as a special assistant. Young confirmed reports of his hiring Monday on Twitter.

He wrote, in part, that he is happy to “share my knowledge and experiences, reach out in the community and serve the school I love!”

It is the second time he has gotten a job with Texas’ athletics department.

From The Associated Press:

After Young's NFL career ended and he filed for bankruptcy, he returned to Texas in a full-time, $100,000-a-year job as a career development officer in the school's Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. The job later became part time, and Young was eventually dismissed for poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors.

The Titans selected him with the third overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that fall and went 30-17 in five seasons as a starter. He last played an NFL game in 2011 (Philadelphia) and has not been on an NFL roster since May 2014 (Cleveland).

Young, a Houston native, played three years at Texas (2003-05) and was the starting quarterback in the final two. After he finished second in voting for the 2005 Heisman Trophy, he capped his career with an epic performance in the in a BCS Championship victory over USC. Young completed 30 of 40 passes for 267 yards and ran it 19 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Terms and responsibilities of his new position have not been revealed, and the school has yet to formally announce his addition.

Former Texas quarterback Vince Young on the sideline during the Big 12 Conference Championship NCAA football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
