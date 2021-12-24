Titans Now Sitting Pretty in Pursuit of Playoff Berth

NASHVILLE – Thursday’s come-from-behind 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers still did not guarantee that the Tennessee Titans will play beyond the regular season.

That goal is now well within reach, though. In fact, it could be just days away.

If the Indianapolis Colts lose the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Tennessee (10-5) wins the AFC South and earns the right to host a playoff game for the second consecutive year. A loss would put the Colts two games behind the Titans with two games to play, and the Titans have the tiebreaker based on a pair of head-to-head victories this season.

But wait. There are two other combinations of results that would guarantee Tennessee will finish the NFL’s first 17-game regular season as one of the AFC’s top seven teams. They are:

• Losses by Buffalo and Pittsburgh along with losses or ties by Miami, Denver and Cleveland;

OR

• A Buffalo loss along with losses or ties by Miami, Denver, Cleveland and Baltimore.

According to the NFL, there are additional scenarios under which Tennessee can clinch, but those involve strength of victory. The above possibilities require only a certain combination of wins and losses.

“This weekend is going to feel really good,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I'm happy our players can rest and recover after getting a victory.”

As of now, no one in the AFC has secured its spot in the postseason. All three teams that hold the wild card spots coming into the week are 8-6 as is one other on the outside (Baltimore). Five others have seven wins, led by the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7-6-1.

Two teams in the NFC know they will play beyond the regular season, including the Dallas Cowboys, who reached that point by virtue of the Titans’ victory over the 49ers.

“This AFC is the tightest I’ve ever seen,” safety Kevin Byard said. “I think it’s like 13, 14 teams that can potentially be in the playoffs. … The beginning of the season you’re trying to put yourself in a great position, but the teams that are improving and keeps playing their best ball at the end of the season are the teams that are going to the playoffs.

“It was a huge win (Thursday) night, for sure.”