Titans Could Hire Bills OC

The Tennessee Titans are doing their homework on a number of different head coaching candidates to find out which one will be the best for the franchise moving forward.

The team is already meeting with several candidates this week, but there might be one person still in the playoffs that could be their best bet. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay suggests the team should hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be the next head coach after what he has been able to draw out of Josh Allen.

"Brady's partnership with Josh Allen has resulted in the star quarterback taking an MVP leap last year and posting a league-best 36-15 record since the start of the 2023 campaign. It's an especially impressive feat given the lack of talent in Buffalo's receiving corps, a group that has lacked a 1,000-yard pass-catcher since Stefon Diggs' departure two years ago," Kay wrote.

"The Titans should be willing to roll the dice on Brady having similar success with Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. Ward showed plenty of potential throughout his rookie campaign, including making some throws that few signal-callers are capable of. A lack of weapons and other roster holes ultimately doomed the Titans to a 3-14 record, but there is potential for a quick turnaround in the Music City.

"While the Titans may not have the most talented roster in 2026, Brady should be able to get the most out of Ward and his supporting cast—putting the club in playoff contention by the end of his first season."

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Titans Might Need Joe Brady

The Titans could benefit from a young offensive mind like Brady to help get the most out of last year's No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, but Brian Callahan was also a quarterback whisperer that didn't pan out with Tennessee.

Callahan and Brady both worked with Joe Burrow during his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and LSU Tigers, so there would be some overlap there. However, Brady doesn't have a pre-existing relationship with general manager Mike Borgonzi, which may hurt his chances when it comes to his candidacy.

The Titans would still be lucky to have a coach like Brady, who fits the mold of most successful young head coaches tasked with turning around rebuilding teams. If the Titans want a young, fresh mind eager to bring out the best in his players, Brady could be their guy.

