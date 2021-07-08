Titans Create NFL's First Wine Club

The Foolish Club will include two shipments of six bottles each year and will pay tribute to the history and culture of the franchise and the state.

The Tennessee Titans’ latest initiative to raise their standing in the hearts and minds of their fan base includes raising some glasses.

The Titans announced the creation of a subscription wine club, which they believe is the first of its kind for an NFL franchise. It is a joint effort with Fairwinds Estate Winery (Napa Valley, Calif.) and will feature wines named to highlight part of the team’s history or to “honor a unique quality of Tennessee culture” under the brand name Rough & Dressed Napa Valley.

It has been dubbed The Foolish Club, a nod to franchise founder K.S. “Bud” Adams’ standing as one of the original American Football League owners, a group who called themselves “The Foolish Club.”

“The Foolish Club is such an integral part of our team’s history, and with the launch of this wine club, it’s now a part of our present,” controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a release from the team. “We hope our fans will love these wines and each of the stories they tell and can’t thank Fairwinds Estate Winery enough for helping us bring this concept to life.”

Members will receive two shipments of six bottles each year with the option to add additional bottles based on seniority. They also will have access to an online store through which they can make purchases outside of the regular offerings.

The first shipment is scheduled for September with the second in February. Orders can be customized and will be shipped in wooden crates.

The first three wines available are:

• Rough & Dressed: A Napa Valley red Bordeaux blend

• Amy’s Promise: An elegant and approachable Napa Valley Chardonnay

• Victory: A Napa Valley sparkling brut made in the traditional champagne method

A portion of the sales generated from memberships will benefit The Titans Foundation.

Memberships and additional information are available at www.foolishclub.com.