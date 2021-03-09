Ranking The Titans' Five Worst First-Round Picks

No one can claim that Jon Robinson’s drafts as Tennessee Titans general manager have been perfect.

Through his first four years, though, he did not screw up the first round, which is a big step in the right direction. With Jack Conklin in 2016, Corey Davis and Adoreé Jackson in 2017, Rashaan Evans in 2018 and Jeffery Simmons in 2019, Robinson found guys who became starters early in their careers, if not right from the outset.

Then came 2020 and the selection of right tackle Isaiah Wilson. With that one, Robinson proved he is as fallible as his predecessors – Floyd Reese (1994-06), Mike Reinfeldt (2007-11) and Ruston Webster (2012-15), all of whom had their share of first-round missteps.

Here is a rundown of the worst first-round selections of the Titans era (1999-present):

5. Chance Warmack G, 2013 (10th overall): The Titans broke with convention when they elected to take a guard that early (Warmack actually was the second one chosen that year), but with Hall of Fame guard Mike Munchak as head coach it seemed like a perfect marriage. He started 46 games over his first three seasons, but Munchak was fired after the first and Warmack’s performance regressed as he went. The team declined his fifth-year option and then his fourth season ended after two games because of an injury. He was a decent player but far from a top 10 overall selection.

4. Pacman Jones CB, 2005 (6th overall): You can call him a problem child, and you would be right. No player in the Titans era created such a negative vibe, but he did play 28 games in two years and in that time showed what a dynamite talent he was. Jones was named to the 2005 All-Rookie team when he made 53 tackles and returned a punt for a touchdown. He was even better in 2006, when he made 67 tackles, intercepted four passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and scored times on three punt returns.

3. Jake Locker QB, 2011 (8th overall): He was drafted to be a franchise quarterback but could not stay healthy. He started just 23 games over four years, completed slightly better than 57 percent of his passes and threw almost as many interceptions (22) as he did touchdown passes (27). He was a popular guy with his teammates yet never took control of the locker room the way many quarterbacks do. Somewhere along the line, his passion for the game waned and when the Titans allowed him to become a free agent he simply retired rather than try to do better somewhere else.

2. Andre Woolfolk CB, 2003 (28th overall): There is little that is memorable about Woolfolk’s four years with the Titans, good or bad. His career would be judged differently if he had been a sixth or seventh-round selection but getting picked in the first round creates expectations, and Woolfolk fell well short of them. He played 39 games with just 12 starts over four years. He had one interception in each of his three years but no more than that in any of them. His tackles numbers increased each of his first three years and peaked at 52, but he made just four stops in his final season with the Titans (2006) and never appeared in another NFL game.

1. Isaiah Wilson T, 2020 (29th overall): In a little less than 11 months on the roster he created more headaches than he contributed plays on the field. He was drafted with the idea that he would be a long-term starter at right tackle similar to David Stewart, but his immaturity and unreliability got in the way. He appeared in one game (four snaps in garbage time), was suspended for one and unavailable for a number of others. The team had no choice but to trade him and to take what it could get in return, which was not much. Tennessee sent Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to Miami in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round selection. But he is someone else’s problem now.