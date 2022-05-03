Podcast: Breaking Down the Brown Trade, 2022 Draft Class

Why did the Tennessee Titans trade their best wide receiver and what does it mean for their offense? What should people expect from Treylon Burks, Malik Willis and this year's other draft picks?

This week’s podcast includes a look at the reasons behind and the impact of Tennessee’s decision to trade wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the team’s 2022 draft class led by first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks and third-round quarterback Malik Willis.

Here are some highlights from this week’s episode.

On the A.J. Brown trade:

“I think (general manager Jon Robinson made the only decision he could. I think he was basically backed into a corner. I absolutely think they wanted to re-sign A.J. Brown. This organization, under Jon Robinson, has given us no indication that they will not sign their budding stars.” – Glennon

On Burks, the first-round pick:

“I thankful that Treylon Burks was there and Tennessee traded up to get this young man because he might be the difference between this team going forward or backward. I think this is going to be something that you look at down the line and say, ‘OK, we won in this draft.’” – Walker

On fifth-round pick Kyle Philips:

“Let’s face it: This team has been trying to find the prototypical slot receiver for some time now. Adam Humphries didn’t work out the way they wanted. … You thought last year maybe Chester Rogers would be that guy. He produced a little bit early but wasn’t the consistent threat you needed there. (Philips) is a guy who could put up some real numbers this year.” – Boclair

